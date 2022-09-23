NFL Secure $50m Super Bowl Sponsorship Deal With Apple Music

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL have announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show after Pepsi dropped out earlier this year.

Pepsi went out with a bang this year providing a stacked lineup for the halftime show with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent all headlining. The show also received three creative Emmy awards.

Now Apple Music will take the reins and have big boots to fill after Pepsi provided high quality entertainment for a decade. Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL said in a statement: “We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Although terms haven’t been released, expert analysts expect the deal to be worth at least $50 million per year. It is confirmed though that it is a multi-year deal giving Apple the opportunity to surpass Pepsi’s success.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats announce his excitement saying: “Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,

“We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

It looks like Apple aren’t stopping here with NFL partnerships as they are involved in negotiations for the rights of the “NFL Sunday Ticket”, a package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer’s home. Amazon, Google and Disney are also competing for the package.