NFL

NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines and How To Live Stream Every Game

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL Schedule For Week 1
NFL Schedule For Week 1

After what felt like an eternal off-season, Thursday night sees the return of football as the Lions travel to Arrowhead to face last season’s Super Bowl champions the Chiefs. Ahead of 2023/24’s opening round, we are looking at the NFL schedule for Week 1, along with the latest odds, lines, and how to watch the games live. 

NFL Schedule For Week 1

The NFL season begins this week, and in some style.

More often than not, the home team prevails victorious in the season opener, with 2022’s NFL kick-off game just the fifth occasion over the past two decades that the road team has snatched the win.

This bodes well for last year’s Super Bowl victors Kansas, who host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to get the season up and running.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of new beginnings – young and old. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will don the Jets jersey for the first time when the Bills make the short hop across New York to the MetLife.

At the other end of the spectrum, we will get to see the first and second picks from this year’s NFL Draft as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud both enter the league as starters for the Panthers and Texans respectively.

RELATED: Who Is The Heaviest NFL Player In 2023?

Thursday 7th September

Sunday 10th September

  • Bengals at Browns (CBS) – 1pm ET
  • 49ers at Steelers (FOX) – 1pm ET
  • Buccaneers at Vikings (CBS) – 1pm ET
  • Panthers at Falcons (FOX) – 1pm ET
  • Jaguars at Colts (FOX) – 1pm ET
  • Titans at Saints (CBS) – 1pm ET
  • Cardinals at Commanders (FOX) – 1pm ET
  • Texans at Ravens (CBS) – 1pm ET
  • Eagles at Patriots (CBS) – 4:25pm ET
  • Raiders at Broncos (CBS) – 4:25pm ET
  • Packers at Bears (FOX) – 4:25pm ET
  • Dolphins at Chargers (CBS) – 4:25pm ET
  • Rams at Seahawks (FOX) – 4:25pm ET
  • Cowboys at Giants (NBC) – 8:20pm ET

Monday 11th September

  • Bills at Jets (ABC/ESPN) – 8:15pm ET

How to Live Stream NFL Week 1 Games

Aside from the broadcasters listed above, you can also access a live stream by wagering over at BetOnline – see below for more details.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive a free bet of up to $1000
  4. Watch NFL live stream for free
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

NFL Week 1 Odds and Lines

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Detroit Lions +235 +6.5 (-105) Over 54.5 (-105)
Kansas City Chiefs -290 -6.5 (-115) Under 54.5 (-115)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Carolina Panthers +148 +3.5 (-110) Over 40 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons -176 -3.5 (-110) Under 40 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Houston Texans +370 +10 (-110) Over 44 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens -480 -10 (-110) Under 44 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Cincinnati Bengals -134 -2.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns +114 +2.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Jacksonville Jaguars -210 -4.5 (-114) Over 45.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts +176 +4.5 (-106) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200 +6 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings -245 -6 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tennessee Titans +140 +3 (-105) Over 41.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints -166 -3 (-115) Under 41.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
San Francisco 49ers -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Arizona Cardinals +265 +7 (-105) Over 38.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders -330 -7 (-115) Under 38.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Green Bay Packers -104 +1 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears -112 -1 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Las Vegas Raiders +176 +4 (-105) Over 44 (-110)
Denver Broncos -210 -4 (-115) Under 44 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Miami Dolphins +128 +2.5 (+100) Over 50.5 (-114)
Los Angeles Chargers -152 -2.5 (-122) Under 50.5 (-106)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Philadelphia Eagles -184 -3.5 (-115) Over 45 (-106)
New England Patriots -154 +3.5 (-105) Under 45 (-114)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Los Angeles Rams +200 +5.5 (-106) Over 45.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks -245 -5.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Dallas Cowboys -166 -3.5 (-105) Over 46.5 (-110)
New York Giants +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Buffalo Bills -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-105)
New York Jets +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-115)

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
NFL

LATEST Top 5 Florida Sports Betting Sites For Colts vs Jaguars

Author image Lee Astley  •  1 min
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
NFL
Top 5 Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Commanders vs Cardinals
Author image Lee Astley  •  2min

If you’re wondering how to bet on Commanders vs Cardinals in Arizona and where to get the best value for your bets, then look no further. We have found the…

NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
NFL
Top 5 Maryland Sports Betting Sites For Commanders vs Cardinals
Author image Lee Astley  •  3min

If you’re wondering how to bet on Commanders vs Cardinals in Maryland and where to get the best value for your bets, then look no further. We have found the…

NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
NFL
Top 5 Washington DC Sports Betting Sites For Commanders vs Cardinals
Author image Lee Astley  •  3min
Travis Kelce Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs Injury Report: There’s a real chance that Kansas City will be without Travis Kelce tomorrow night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4min
ChatGPT Falcons
NFL
Top 5 North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Falcons vs Panthers
Author image Lee Astley  •  5min
ChatGPT Falcons
NFL
Top 5 Georgia Sports Betting Sites For Falcons vs Panthers
Author image Lee Astley  •  5min
Arrow to top