After what felt like an eternal off-season, Thursday night sees the return of football as the Lions travel to Arrowhead to face last season’s Super Bowl champions the Chiefs. Ahead of 2023/24’s opening round, we are looking at the NFL schedule for Week 1, along with the latest odds, lines, and how to watch the games live.
NFL Schedule For Week 1
The NFL season begins this week, and in some style.
More often than not, the home team prevails victorious in the season opener, with 2022’s NFL kick-off game just the fifth occasion over the past two decades that the road team has snatched the win.
This bodes well for last year’s Super Bowl victors Kansas, who host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to get the season up and running.
Elsewhere, there are plenty of new beginnings – young and old. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will don the Jets jersey for the first time when the Bills make the short hop across New York to the MetLife.
At the other end of the spectrum, we will get to see the first and second picks from this year’s NFL Draft as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud both enter the league as starters for the Panthers and Texans respectively.
Thursday 7th September
- Lions at Chiefs (NBC) – 8:20pm ET
Sunday 10th September
- Bengals at Browns (CBS) – 1pm ET
- 49ers at Steelers (FOX) – 1pm ET
- Buccaneers at Vikings (CBS) – 1pm ET
- Panthers at Falcons (FOX) – 1pm ET
- Jaguars at Colts (FOX) – 1pm ET
- Titans at Saints (CBS) – 1pm ET
- Cardinals at Commanders (FOX) – 1pm ET
- Texans at Ravens (CBS) – 1pm ET
- Eagles at Patriots (CBS) – 4:25pm ET
- Raiders at Broncos (CBS) – 4:25pm ET
- Packers at Bears (FOX) – 4:25pm ET
- Dolphins at Chargers (CBS) – 4:25pm ET
- Rams at Seahawks (FOX) – 4:25pm ET
- Cowboys at Giants (NBC) – 8:20pm ET
Monday 11th September
- Bills at Jets (ABC/ESPN) – 8:15pm ET
How to Live Stream NFL Week 1 Games
NFL Week 1 Odds and Lines
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Detroit Lions
|+235
|+6.5 (-105)
|Over 54.5 (-105)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-290
|-6.5 (-115)
|Under 54.5 (-115)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Carolina Panthers
|+148
|+3.5 (-110)
|Over 40 (-110)
|Atlanta Falcons
|-176
|-3.5 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston Texans
|+370
|+10 (-110)
|Over 44 (-110)
|Baltimore Ravens
|-480
|-10 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-134
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Cleveland Browns
|+114
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-210
|-4.5 (-114)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Indianapolis Colts
|+176
|+4.5 (-106)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+200
|+6 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Minnesota Vikings
|-245
|-6 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee Titans
|+140
|+3 (-105)
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|New Orleans Saints
|-166
|-3 (-115)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Francisco 49ers
|-138
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+118
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona Cardinals
|+265
|+7 (-105)
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Washington Commanders
|-330
|-7 (-115)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Green Bay Packers
|-104
|+1 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Chicago Bears
|-112
|-1 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+176
|+4 (-105)
|Over 44 (-110)
|Denver Broncos
|-210
|-4 (-115)
|Under 44 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Miami Dolphins
|+128
|+2.5 (+100)
|Over 50.5 (-114)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-152
|-2.5 (-122)
|Under 50.5 (-106)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-184
|-3.5 (-115)
|Over 45 (-106)
|New England Patriots
|-154
|+3.5 (-105)
|Under 45 (-114)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Los Angeles Rams
|+200
|+5.5 (-106)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Seattle Seahawks
|-245
|-5.5 (-114)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Dallas Cowboys
|-166
|-3.5 (-105)
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|New York Giants
|+140
|+3.5 (-115)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Buffalo Bills
|-138
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 46.5 (-105)
|New York Jets
|+118
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-115)
