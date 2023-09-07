After what felt like an eternal off-season, Thursday night sees the return of football as the Lions travel to Arrowhead to face last season’s Super Bowl champions the Chiefs. Ahead of 2023/24’s opening round, we are looking at the NFL schedule for Week 1, along with the latest odds, lines, and how to watch the games live.

NFL Schedule For Week 1

The NFL season begins this week, and in some style.

More often than not, the home team prevails victorious in the season opener, with 2022’s NFL kick-off game just the fifth occasion over the past two decades that the road team has snatched the win.

This bodes well for last year’s Super Bowl victors Kansas, who host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to get the season up and running.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of new beginnings – young and old. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will don the Jets jersey for the first time when the Bills make the short hop across New York to the MetLife.

At the other end of the spectrum, we will get to see the first and second picks from this year’s NFL Draft as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud both enter the league as starters for the Panthers and Texans respectively.

Thursday 7th September

Lions at Chiefs (NBC) – 8:20pm ET

Sunday 10th September

Bengals at Browns (CBS) – 1pm ET

49ers at Steelers (FOX) – 1pm ET

Buccaneers at Vikings (CBS) – 1pm ET

Panthers at Falcons (FOX) – 1pm ET

Jaguars at Colts (FOX) – 1pm ET

Titans at Saints (CBS) – 1pm ET

Cardinals at Commanders (FOX) – 1pm ET

Texans at Ravens (CBS) – 1pm ET

Eagles at Patriots (CBS) – 4:25pm ET

Raiders at Broncos (CBS) – 4:25pm ET

Packers at Bears (FOX) – 4:25pm ET

Dolphins at Chargers (CBS) – 4:25pm ET

Rams at Seahawks (FOX) – 4:25pm ET

Cowboys at Giants (NBC) – 8:20pm ET

Monday 11th September

Bills at Jets (ABC/ESPN) – 8:15pm ET

How to Live Stream NFL Week 1 Games

Aside from the broadcasters listed above, you can also access a live stream by wagering over at BetOnline – see below for more details.

NFL Week 1 Odds and Lines

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions +235 +6.5 (-105) Over 54.5 (-105) Kansas City Chiefs -290 -6.5 (-115) Under 54.5 (-115) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Carolina Panthers +148 +3.5 (-110) Over 40 (-110) Atlanta Falcons -176 -3.5 (-110) Under 40 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Texans +370 +10 (-110) Over 44 (-110) Baltimore Ravens -480 -10 (-110) Under 44 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bengals -134 -2.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Cleveland Browns +114 +2.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jacksonville Jaguars -210 -4.5 (-114) Over 45.5 (-110) Indianapolis Colts +176 +4.5 (-106) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200 +6 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Minnesota Vikings -245 -6 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tennessee Titans +140 +3 (-105) Over 41.5 (-110) New Orleans Saints -166 -3 (-115) Under 41.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Cardinals +265 +7 (-105) Over 38.5 (-110) Washington Commanders -330 -7 (-115) Under 38.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Packers -104 +1 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Chicago Bears -112 -1 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Raiders +176 +4 (-105) Over 44 (-110) Denver Broncos -210 -4 (-115) Under 44 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins +128 +2.5 (+100) Over 50.5 (-114) Los Angeles Chargers -152 -2.5 (-122) Under 50.5 (-106) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles -184 -3.5 (-115) Over 45 (-106) New England Patriots -154 +3.5 (-105) Under 45 (-114) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Rams +200 +5.5 (-106) Over 45.5 (-110) Seattle Seahawks -245 -5.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Dallas Cowboys -166 -3.5 (-105) Over 46.5 (-110) New York Giants +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bills -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-105) New York Jets +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-115)

