With rumours circulating recently that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was flirting with retirement, we at SportsLens have taken a look at some other players who’ve announced their NFL retirement, only to make a comeback later down the line.

Travis Kelce has since squashed any talk of his impending retirement. As the Chiefs celebrated their AFC title win over the Baltimore Ravens, footage emerged of Kelce celebrating with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Despite a below-average regular season, Kelce has turned it on for the playoffs, and scored a vital touchdown in the 17-10 win on Sunday.

Last week, it was claimed that Kelce may be following brother Jason into NFL retirement at the end of the season.

But in a clip from the Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis seemed a long way off hanging up his boots.

He said: “I haven’t found something outside of football that’s going to challenge me like playoff football.

“And I don’t know if I’ll ever find that. And that’s one of the things that’ll make me play this game until the wheels fall off.”

He added: “It’s an energy and an excitement that I haven’t found anywhere else in the world, and it’s something that I definitely cherish.”

And with him telling Mahomes: “I could do this for another 11 years. Baby, let’s go!”, there seems little chance of Kelce bowing out just yet.

But while Travis Kelce may not be ready for retirement just yet, there have been plenty who thought they were, only to make an NFL retirement U-turn.

NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady

New England Patriots legend and seven time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady won his final title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Two years later, he announced his retirement on March 13, 2022. But just 40 days after calling time on his career, Brady changed his mind.

Lining up for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he became the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history. He would eventually retire for good on February 1, 2023, after 23 seasons in the league.

Marshawn Lynch

On February 7, 2016, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement via Twitter. Lynch posted a picture of his cleats hanging from a telephone wire, and became a mentor for college players.

But after one season out, Lynch returned to the NFL with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders in 2017. He said he was inspired by the team’s move to Vegas, and wanted children in his native Oakland to see a homegrown player before the franchise moved.

Randy Moss

After 13 years in the NFL, former Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss retired with the Tennessee Titans in 2010.

Two years later, he was back in the NFL, lining up with the San Francisco 49ers. His final game was the 34-31 loss in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brett Favre

Following a 17-year career in the NFL, quarterback Brett Favre called it quits with the Green Bay Packers in 2007. A year later, he signed for the New York Jets, claiming he was “guilty of retiring early” and was “never fully committed” to retirement.

After one season with the Jets, he again announced his retirement. It wouldn’t last any longer this time, either.

In 2009, Favre joined the Minnesota Vikings, playing two seasons with them before finally ending his career in 2010.

Ricky Williams

After five seasons in the NFL, Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams tested positive for marijuana in 2004.

Having already tested positive for the same substance in an earlier drugs test shortly after joining the Dolphins, he announced his retirement in 2004.

He then spent a year out, which he calls the “most positive thing” he ever did. Williams made a comeback with the Dolphins in 2005, playing for another seven years before finally retiring for good with the Ravens in 2012.

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders spent time with the Falcons, 49ers and Cowboys before retiring with Washington in 2000.

The cornerback would spend four years out before making a comeback with the Baltimore Ravens in 2004. He retired in 2005, ten years after winning back-to-back Super Bowls with San Francisco and Dallas.

Reggie White

Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White retired in 1998, having helped them win Super Bowl XXXI with a game-ending sack.

He came out of retirement two years later, joining the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He started all 16 games for the Panthers before retiring for good following the conclusion of the 2000 season.

Average NFL Retirement Age

According to a study by RBC Wealth Management, the average NFL retirement age is only 27.6 years old. Most NFL players average seven years in the league before calling it quits, meaning Travis Kelce is far more durable than most.

The tight end has been in the NFL since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013. Despite having ten surgeries in his career, the 34-year-old seems to have poured cold water on recent retirement rumours.

NFL Retirement Pay

When Kelce does eventually hang up his cleats, he will be able to claim an NFL pension. The league has offered a pension to retired players since 1962, when the NFL agreed a deal with the National Football League Players’ Association.

Terms have been renegotiated several times over the years. In order to qualify for an NFL pension, players must have been on a team’s active or injured roster for at least three seasons.

Players must be at least 55 years old to receive full payment, but can take a cut to receive the money sooner. Equally, they can wait till 65 for a larger annual amount.

The exact sums involved are complicated, and depend on numerous factors around the player, including number of seasons played, and the player’s own level of contribution to the scheme.

As of 2023, the average NFL pension is about $43,000 per year. The minimum is currently $19,800 while the highest pensions reach up to $200,000 a year.

NFL Retirement Benefits

The NFL pension isn’t the only retirement benefit offered to players. The NFL also provide players with the Life Improvement Plan.

Benefits of the plan include life insurance, special discounts on assisted living facilities and premium Medicare insurance.

Retired players not under the NFL Player Insurance Plan also receive discounts on prescription drugs at 57,000+ pharmacies in the US.

Joint replacement surgeries and other VIP treatments will be reimbursed at specified locations, while players also get a comprehensive neurological care program at six hospitals across the county.

And lastly, retired players receive specialist spinal treatment as part of their retirement benefits.