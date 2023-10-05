Ahead of Thursday Night Football’s matchup in Washington DC, we take a look at the latest NFL public betting Week 5 figures to see who is being favoured by fans.

NFL Public Betting Week 5 Figures – Thursday Night Football

Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders

It is interesting to note that earlier on in the day, the Commanders were commanding (excuse the pun) around 62% of the total bets, according to Action Network‘s figures.

It is unclear what the monumental shift in bets is down to, particularly given Chicago’s disastrous start to the season. The Bears are the first team in NFL history to allow 25 points or more in 14 consecutive games.

They enter this particular contest as 6-point underdogs, which should come as no surprise given they gave up a 21-7 lead against the Broncos last time out.

Of course, the value does lie with Chicago however and many gutsy bettors appear to be taking a chance on their current moneyline price of +225.

As for the Commanders, they have had to endure two tricky matchups in as many weeks, which means their season record is firmly poised at 2-2. They certainly gave a good account of themselves against last year’s Super Bowl runners-up the Eagles in Week 4, falling to the narrowest of overtime defeats in Philly.

They will also take comfort in the fact that they swept aside the Broncos – who inflicted that painful comeback on Chicago last time out – with relative ease in Week 2, and rightly enter Thursday Night Football’s Week 5 opener as the warm favorites.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds – Thursday Night Football

Washington Commanders– Moneyline: -265 | Spread -6 (-110)

Cleveland Browns – Moneyline: +225 | Spread +6 (-110)

Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110)

