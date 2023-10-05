NFL

NFL Public Betting Week 5 Update: Bears Receive Flurry of Wagers Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Public Betting Week 5
NFL Public Betting Week 5

Ahead of Thursday Night Football’s matchup in Washington DC, we take a look at the latest NFL public betting Week 5 figures to see who is being favoured by fans.

NFL Public Betting Week 5 Figures – Thursday Night Football

Chicago Bears

NFL Public Betting Week 5

Washington Commanders

NFL Public Betting Week 5

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

It is interesting to note that earlier on in the day, the Commanders were commanding (excuse the pun) around 62% of the total bets, according to Action Network‘s figures.

It is unclear what the monumental shift in bets is down to, particularly given Chicago’s disastrous start to the season. The Bears are the first team in NFL history to allow 25 points or more in 14 consecutive games.

They enter this particular contest as 6-point underdogs, which should come as no surprise given they gave up a 21-7 lead against the Broncos last time out.

Of course, the value does lie with Chicago however and many gutsy bettors appear to be taking a chance on their current moneyline price of +225.

As for the Commanders, they have had to endure two tricky matchups in as many weeks, which means their season record is firmly poised at 2-2. They certainly gave a good account of themselves against last year’s Super Bowl runners-up the Eagles in Week 4, falling to the narrowest of overtime defeats in Philly.

They will also take comfort in the fact that they swept aside the Broncos – who inflicted that painful comeback on Chicago last time out –  with relative ease in Week 2, and rightly enter Thursday Night Football’s Week 5 opener as the warm favorites.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds – Thursday Night Football

  • Washington Commanders– Moneyline: -265 | Spread -6 (-110)
  • Cleveland Browns – Moneyline: +225 | Spread +6 (-110)
  • Over 44.5 (-110)
  • Under 44.5 (-110)

RELATED: Washington Commanders Vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
NFL

LATEST Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Thursday Night Football Betting: Bears vs Commanders

Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Matt Eberflus Bears pic
NFL
If the Bears lose tonight, it will be their first 0-5 start since the 1997 season when the team went 4-12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min

The 2023 season could not have started worse for the Chicago Bears. Not only is the team 0-4, but they’ve had to deal with off-the-field issues surrounding their players. It’s…

Fletcher Cox Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox is dealing with a back injury and could possibly miss Week 5 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

To start the 2023 season, the Eagles are 4-0 and will be on the road to face the Rams in Week 5. Three of Philly’s four games this season have…

rsz terry mclaurin injury update commanders fantasy 2023
NFL
Bet On Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders With BetOnline $1000 NFL Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Tarik Cohen Bears pic
NFL
NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Bears vs Commanders Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Jahan Dotson Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders Injury Report: Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will both play on TNF vs. the Bears
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Chris Olave
NFL
New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top