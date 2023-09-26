NFL

NFL Public Betting Week 4: Thursday Night Football Evenly Poised, Small Majority Siding With Detroit Lions

Charlie Rhodes
Join us as we put Thursday Night Football’s intriguing matchup in Wisconsin under the microscope to see the latest NFL public betting Week 4 figures.

NFL Public Betting Week 4 – Thursday Night Football 

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

In what is proving to be one of the closest calls in Week 4’s public betting, the Detroit Lions are every so slightly ahead in terms of percentage of bets placed.

The closeness of this matchup is only surpassed by the Falcons, who are marginally in front of the Jaguars on 51% ahead of their game on Sunday.

Sportsbooks are struggling to separate Thursday’s game too, with the Lions heading to Green Bay as narrow 1.5-point favorites. This is largely due to a commendable recent record against the Packers having won each of the previous three head-to-heads.

A popular selection is likely to be the ‘under’ for the total points given the low scoring recent history, but also off the back of a hugely impressive, well-oiled defensive display from Detroit who limited the Falcons to just 44 yards on the ground in Week 3.

Add to that a slight advantage in the hole with Jared Goff continuing his dazzling form into 2023/24, and it is no surprise to the Lions receiving the lion’s share (pardon the pun) of bets.

Detroit will need to be wary of Jordan Love through the air however – he has seven touchdowns across his three starts so far and the Green Bay faithful will be right behind at Lambeau Field on Thursday, after leading the 18-17 comeback against the Saints in Week 3.

Packers Vs Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125
  • Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110
  • Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
