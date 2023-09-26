Join us as we put Thursday Night Football’s intriguing matchup in Wisconsin under the microscope to see the latest NFL public betting Week 4 figures.

NFL Public Betting Week 4 – Thursday Night Football

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

RELATED: Green Bay Packers Vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football

In what is proving to be one of the closest calls in Week 4’s public betting, the Detroit Lions are every so slightly ahead in terms of percentage of bets placed.

The closeness of this matchup is only surpassed by the Falcons, who are marginally in front of the Jaguars on 51% ahead of their game on Sunday.

Sportsbooks are struggling to separate Thursday’s game too, with the Lions heading to Green Bay as narrow 1.5-point favorites. This is largely due to a commendable recent record against the Packers having won each of the previous three head-to-heads.

A popular selection is likely to be the ‘under’ for the total points given the low scoring recent history, but also off the back of a hugely impressive, well-oiled defensive display from Detroit who limited the Falcons to just 44 yards on the ground in Week 3.

Add to that a slight advantage in the hole with Jared Goff continuing his dazzling form into 2023/24, and it is no surprise to the Lions receiving the lion’s share (pardon the pun) of bets.

Detroit will need to be wary of Jordan Love through the air however – he has seven touchdowns across his three starts so far and the Green Bay faithful will be right behind at Lambeau Field on Thursday, after leading the 18-17 comeback against the Saints in Week 3.

Packers Vs Lions Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers +105 | Detroit Lions -125

Spread: Packers +1.5 @ -110 | Lions -1.5 @ -110

Total Points Spread: Over 45 @ -110 | Under 45 @ -105

Other NFL Content You May Like