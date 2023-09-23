Join us as we take a closer look at the latest NFL public betting figures for Sunday’s games, with heavy favourites Dallas and Seattle being backed to prove their worth.
NFL Public Betting Update For Sunday – Week 3
Using the latest NFL public betting figures, courtesy of Action Network‘s analysis, there are some notable trends to cast your eye over.
As is to be expected, the usual suspect are being backed the most, with -12.5 point favorites the Chiefs receiving 76% of the total bets in their clash with the Bears, while the Cowboys’s matchup against Arizona represents the biggest disparity on NFL Sunday with 84% of the bets in favour of Dallas.
However, there are some eye catching percentages that may indicate where teams could slip up this Sunday, with the Tennessee Titans perhaps the best example of this. They face -4 point favorites Cleveland and have garnered 74% of the total bets so far, most likely off the back of the Browns’ lacklustre defeat to the Steelers last time out.
Elsewhere, the New York Jets welcome the Patriots as 3.5 point favorites, but New England are being backed heavily with 74% of bets heading their way despite losing both of their opening games so far this season.
RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings
- Vikings: 45% of bets
- Chargers: 55% of bets
Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders
- Bills: 69%
- Commanders: 31%
New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers
- Saints: 41%
- Packers: 59%
Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions
- Falcons: 40%
- Lions: 60%
Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns
- Titans: 74%
- Browns: 26%
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Texans: 43%
- Jaguars: 57%
New England Patriots vs New York Jets
- Patriots: 74%
- Jets: 26%
Denver Broncos vs Miami Dolphins
- Broncos: 31%
- Dolphins: 69%
Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens
- Colts: 41%
- Ravens: 59%
Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Panthers: 20%
- Seahawks: 80%
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals
- Cowboys: 84%
- Cardinals: 16%
Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Bears: 24%
- Chiefs: 76%
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Steelers: 53%
- Raiders: 47%
