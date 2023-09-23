Join us as we take a closer look at the latest NFL public betting figures for Sunday’s games, with heavy favourites Dallas and Seattle being backed to prove their worth.

NFL Public Betting Update For Sunday – Week 3

Using the latest NFL public betting figures, courtesy of Action Network‘s analysis, there are some notable trends to cast your eye over.

As is to be expected, the usual suspect are being backed the most, with -12.5 point favorites the Chiefs receiving 76% of the total bets in their clash with the Bears, while the Cowboys’s matchup against Arizona represents the biggest disparity on NFL Sunday with 84% of the bets in favour of Dallas.

However, there are some eye catching percentages that may indicate where teams could slip up this Sunday, with the Tennessee Titans perhaps the best example of this. They face -4 point favorites Cleveland and have garnered 74% of the total bets so far, most likely off the back of the Browns’ lacklustre defeat to the Steelers last time out.

Elsewhere, the New York Jets welcome the Patriots as 3.5 point favorites, but New England are being backed heavily with 74% of bets heading their way despite losing both of their opening games so far this season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings

Vikings: 45% of bets

Chargers: 55% of bets

Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders

Bills: 69%

Commanders: 31%

New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

Saints: 41%

Packers: 59%

Atlanta Falcons vs Detroit Lions

Falcons: 40%

Lions: 60%

Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns

Titans: 74%

Browns: 26%

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans: 43%

Jaguars: 57%

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

Patriots: 74%

Jets: 26%

Denver Broncos vs Miami Dolphins

Broncos: 31%

Dolphins: 69%

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens

Colts: 41%

Ravens: 59%

Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks

Panthers: 20%

Seahawks: 80%

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

Cowboys: 84%

Cardinals: 16%

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs

Bears: 24%

Chiefs: 76%

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Steelers: 53%

Raiders: 47%

