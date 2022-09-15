Countries
Home News nfl promo code insiders for la chargers free bet in california

Use NFL Promo Code INSIDERS For LA Chargers Free Bet In California

Author image

Updated

26 seconds ago

on

chargers NEW

Fancy a free $1,000 to back the LA Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight? NFL week 2 gets going this evening and we’ll show you how to get an easy $1,000 bonus with BetOnline using our exclusive promo code.

How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For LA Chargers Free Bet In California

If you’re betting in California, or, in fact anywhere in the US, on tonight’s LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, then we can help you with a $1,000 free bet to use on the match.

Yes, whether you’re a Californian cheering on one of your sides the LA Chargers tonight, or not, we’ve teamed-up with the guys at BetOnline to give our readers a unique PROMO CODE that will release a 50% matched deposit bonus to your account.

This means if you deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll have a cool $1,000 bonus to use on tonight’s big NFL game.

We are here to help, so just follow these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign-up with BetOnline
  2. Open a new account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit up to $2,000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched (no staking required)
  4. Begin making your NFL Week 2 Bets, including on tonight’s Chargers v Chiefs game
Open an Account With BetOnline

Here’s How To Place Your NFL Bet With The BetOnline Bonus

Follow our easy guide below to start placing bets with your BetOnline bonus on tonight’s LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game, the first match on the NFL week 2 schedule.

  • Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
  • Find the market you want to bet on, then click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip on the right)
  • Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip and click ‘place bet’

BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets

The best thing about the BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer is that no staking is needed to grab your $1,000 bonus – just deposit up to $2,000 to get the full $1,000 bonus (50% matched), or if you prefer deposit $1,000 to get a $500 free bet – the choice is yours, but this offer is only available for your FIRST DEPOSIT, so why not max-out!

Don’t forget, the promo code to use when making your first deposit is INSIDERS 

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% up to $1000 Bonus
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only.
  • The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
  • Minimum of $55 to get your bankroll rolling

LA Chargers Betting At BetOnline

BetOnline pride themselves on having plenty of choice for their players, so away from the normal match betting money line (who will win the game) odds that we’ve got displayed below, there are also stacks of other markets to tuck into.

There are plenty of Game props markets, that include total Chiefs and Chargers touchdowns and field goals, plus the team to score first (or last), not to mention the first side to get 10, 15 or 20 points.

In short, there are so many betting angles to pick from on tonight’s LA Chargers v Chiefs game that it doesn’t matter if you’re not sure on who will win the game. You can take that decision away by just backing the total points scored or a player to bag a touchdown – take a look for yourself.

Chiefs and Chargers Both Come Into Tonight’s Game Off The Back Of Wins

It’s all set up for a cracking Thursday night game too at the Arrowhead Stadium, with both the Chiefs and Chargers winning their opening week 1 fixtures.

The Chiefs saw off the Arizona Cardinals with ease 44-21, while the Chargers edged by the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19.

The pair last faced-off on Dec 16, 2021 at the SoFi Stadium in LA, with the Chiefs winning that one 34-28, but it’s worth noting the Chargers have won the last two games against Kansas on the road.

Chargers v Chiefs Head-to-Head Stats
Played: 124 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 65
Tied: 1
Stat Attack: Chargers have won their last 2 games @ the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers BetOnline Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers +184 betonline ag
Kansas City Chiefs -214 betonline ag
Sign Up to BetOnline

NFL Week 2 Fixtures (Sept 15 – 19, 2022)

Get $750 In Free Bets With The Bovada NFL Promo Code for Week 2

  • 8:15pm Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs Sept 15
  • 1:00pm New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18
  • 1:00pm Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18
  • 4:05pm Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18
  • 4:25pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18
  • 4:25pm Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18
  • 8:20pm Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18
  • 7:15pm Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19
  • 8:30pm Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Mon Sept 19
