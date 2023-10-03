Some thought that the Seattle Seahawks reached when they drafted Devon Witherspoon 5th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the rookie cornerback has proved his worth through the first four weeks of the season, and has shot up the board when it comes to odds of winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

NFL Odds: Witherspoon Now A Close Second Behind Jalen Carter

Devon Witherspoon made some history last night. ✍️ Full stat line for the 2022 @bigten DBOY:

🔸 7 tackles

🔹 2 sacks

🔸 1 INT (97-yard Pick-6)

🔹 1 PD

🔸 3 QBH pic.twitter.com/T7JMhpVZpX — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 3, 2023

He started out with two solid performances in his first two contests. After being inactive for Week 1, Witherspoon had 16 combined tackles between the two games, and had two defended passes while playing 100% of the defensive snaps. But his true coming out party came on Monday Night, in a prime time contest against the New York Giants.

Witherspoon again played every defensive snap, and took advantage of Daniel Jones’ rough night under center for the Giants. It started with the rookie cornerback racking up two sacks in the first half, which was impressive enough in of itself. But he truly made his mark towards the end of the third quarter, when he took a Daniel Jones pass and returned it 97 yards for a pick-6. It was the first interception of Witherspoon’s career, and capped off a dominant night for Seattle’s defense.

Witherspoon became the first player, rookie or not, to have 2+ sacks and a 95+ yard touchdown in the same game.

Seahawks Head Into Bye Week At 3-1

No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon is having a breakout game: 7 tackles

2 sacks

4 QB pressures

97-yard INT return TD pic.twitter.com/8frXzfviV7 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

The oddsmakers at the sports books have taken notice. Devon Witherspoon entered the season with +900 odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Jalen Carter and Will Anderson leading the way as the favorites to take home the hardware. Carter is still the odds-on favorite at +100 after his strong start to the season, but Witherspoon has shot up the board and is now nipping at the heels of Carter. Witherspoon is currently coming in with a designation of +175.

The Seahawks have won 3 in a row, and are just a game back of the 49ers in the NFC West after a quarter of the season. They will enjoy a bye week during Week 5 before facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like