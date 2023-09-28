NFL Odds: Will TJ Watt Break The Single Season Sacks Record?

Two years ago, Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single season NFL record by recording 22.5 quarterback sacks. Given his start to 2023, he has an excellent chance to eclipse his own mark and set the record this season.

NFL Odds: TJ Watt Is On Pace To Shatter Sacks Record

.@_TJWatt has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September! 📝: https://t.co/poKEXEDp7X pic.twitter.com/aE3Xq9y09t — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 28, 2023

Watt has been the best player for the Steelers on either side of the ball. He already has two fumbles forces and two fumble recoveries, and has scored more touchdowns than Pittsburgh’s entire running back room combined. But the number that sticks out the most is the 2 sack per game average, as Watt currently has 6 sacks as we head into Week 4.

His performances have been dominant enough to be seriously challenging Micah Parsons for the Defensive Player of the Year odds, where he has pulled within earshot (Parsons is currently listed at +200, with Watt sitting at +250). They’ve also caused the oddsmakers at BetOnline to allow wagering on whether Watt, or someone else, will eclipse the 22.5 mark this year.

TJ Watt is currently listed on the board at +100, meaning that he should be able to win the award barring some kind of injury. Given his two sack per game pace, he would shatter the record should he continue his dominance. Watt would need 17 more sacks and as 14 games to get there.

Parsons and Garrett Could Make A Run, Too

Myles Garrett had the Titans offense trying literally anything just to slow him down (via @Browns)

pic.twitter.com/x8FTW0NLE2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 25, 2023

A couple of other players have gotten out to hot starts when it comes to sack totals. The aforementioned Parsons as 4, and Myles Garrett, who is the leader of the Browns defense that has been historically good through three games, has 4.5. They are the only two players listed on the odds board, and are somewhat long shots in comparison to Watt. They both come in with +500 odds to break the record.

TJ Watt missed 7 games last season due to injury, but was still named to the Pro Bowl for the 5th straight time. He won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after finishing in 2nd and 3rd in the voting in the two years prior.

