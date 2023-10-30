We have made it through eight weeks of the 2023 NFL season, and it has already been an up-and-down rollercoaster ride for the Minnesota Vikings.

They began the season 1-4 with their one victory being over the lowly Panthers, and there were talks about punting on the season and potentially trading away some of their key pieces. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson was placed on IR, and things looked bleak for a team that had mild expectations coming into the year.

NFL Odds: Could The Vikings Sign Wentz Or Keenum?

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sustained torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season. pic.twitter.com/iizqLEFr3N — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

But thanks to the hot hand of Kirk Cousins, Minnesota turned things around in October. They defeated their division rival Bears in Week 6, and things really got rolling when they knocked off the 49ers in a prime time game in Week 7.

They were able to defeat the Packers this past Sunday to bring their overall record to 4-4, putting them as a fringe playoff team in the NFC, but disaster struck in the 4th quarter against Green Bay. Cousins’ leg buckled on a non-contact injury, and he was carted off of the field. Tests on Monday confirmed that the quarterback suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the remainder of the NFL season.

The injury changes the trajectory of the Vikings’ season entirely. Do they now start selling off some pieces in order to build for the future? Or do they look to bring in a veteran quarterback by way of trade or free agency in order to continue their push for a postseason spot?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released odds on who might be the next quarterback that the Vikings acquire, and there are some familiar, albeit lackluster, names on the list.

The odds-on leader at the moment is Carson Wentz. The former #2 overall pick is currently a free agent after being released by the Commanders in February. He has plenty of recent experience, as he started 7 games last season for Washington and has otherwise been a full-time starter for most of his career. Wentz posted a 2-5 record in 2022 and threw 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He is listed at +500.

Tannehill Could Be Available After Levis’ Performance

“I never rule out anything at the trade deadline and I’ve been surprised before.. I don’t think the Titans are trading Ryan Tannehill before the deadline” @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bhNCaZE8H6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2023

The next player on the board would be a familiar face for Vikings’ fans. Case Keenum spent one of his ten NFL seasons in Minnesota, but it was the best one of his career. He led the team to an 11-3 record as a starter, and the team made it all the way to the NFC Championship in 2017 with him under center. Keenum has had very little playing time recently, starting just two games since the end of 2019, and his odds currently sit at +600.

The Vikings could end up making a trade before the NFL trade deadline hits on Tuesday afternoon. One of the big stories coming out of Week 8 was the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation, and Ryan Tannehill could be made available due to the solid play of Will Levis in his short sample size. The veteran is listed at +700 to be the QB that Minnesota acquires. Jameis Winston (+700) and Mike White (+900) round out the top-3.