Betting

NFL Odds: Will The Vikings Sign Carson Wentz In Wake Of Cousins Injury?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz carson wentz 091222 getty ftr
rsz carson wentz 091222 getty ftr

We have made it through eight weeks of the 2023 NFL season, and it has already been an up-and-down rollercoaster ride for the Minnesota Vikings.

They began the season 1-4 with their one victory being over the lowly Panthers, and there were talks about punting on the season and potentially trading away some of their key pieces. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson was placed on IR, and things looked bleak for a team that had mild expectations coming into the year.

NFL Odds: Could The Vikings Sign Wentz Or Keenum?

But thanks to the hot hand of Kirk Cousins, Minnesota turned things around in October. They defeated their division rival Bears in Week 6, and things really got rolling when they knocked off the 49ers in a prime time game in Week 7.

They were able to defeat the Packers this past Sunday to bring their overall record to 4-4, putting them as a fringe playoff team in the NFC, but disaster struck in the 4th quarter against Green Bay. Cousins’ leg buckled on a non-contact injury, and he was carted off of the field. Tests on Monday confirmed that the quarterback suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the remainder of the NFL season.

The injury changes the trajectory of the Vikings’ season entirely. Do they now start selling off some pieces in order to build for the future? Or do they look to bring in a veteran quarterback by way of trade or free agency in order to continue their push for a postseason spot?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released odds on who might be the next quarterback that the Vikings acquire, and there are some familiar, albeit lackluster, names on the list.

Bet on Vikings To Sign Carson Wentz (+500) at BetOnline

The odds-on leader at the moment is Carson Wentz. The former #2 overall pick is currently a free agent after being released by the Commanders in February. He has plenty of recent experience, as he started 7 games last season for Washington and has otherwise been a full-time starter for most of his career. Wentz posted a 2-5 record in 2022 and threw 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He is listed at +500.

Tannehill Could Be Available After Levis’ Performance

The next player on the board would be a familiar face for Vikings’ fans. Case Keenum spent one of his ten NFL seasons in Minnesota, but it was the best one of his career. He led the team to an 11-3 record as a starter, and the team made it all the way to the NFC Championship in 2017 with him under center. Keenum has had very little playing time recently, starting just two games since the end of 2019, and his odds currently sit at +600.

The Vikings could end up making a trade before the NFL trade deadline hits on Tuesday afternoon. One of the big stories coming out of Week 8 was the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation, and Ryan Tannehill could be made available due to the solid play of Will Levis in his short sample size. The veteran is listed at +700 to be the QB that Minnesota acquires. Jameis Winston (+700) and Mike White (+900) round out the top-3.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
halloween money
Betting

LATEST Best Halloween Special Offers For Canada Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  15min
halloween money
Betting
Best Halloween Sports Betting Offers On US Offshore Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

There’s plenty of US sporting action on the final day of October and you can enjoy it with the best Halloween sports betting offers at our recommended US offshore sportsbooks…

Tyler Herro Heat pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Heat Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

Tonight, the Miami Heat will be on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Expect to see a competitive matchup with no love lost between these two teams. The Bucks…

3525881 71864788 2560 1440
Betting
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In USA
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 29 2023
gettyimages 1429651535
Betting
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In Florida
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 29 2023
001c494a 1600
Betting
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In Texas
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 29 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 5 1
Betting
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer In The USA – Claim BetNow’s $1000 Free Bets Today
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 28 2023
Arrow to top