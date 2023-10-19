NFL Odds: Will The Bills Or Chiefs Trade For Jerry Jeudy?

The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks, and there are a handful of players around the league who have been rumored to be on the block. One of them is Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is one of the bigger named mentioned in trade speculations.

To say that the Broncos have underachieved thus far in 2023 would be putting it lightly. Sean Payton was supposed to bring in his championship pedigree and help turn Russell Wilson and the franchise around, but Denver has started 1-5 with no signs of an improvement on the horizon. It may be time for the team to sell off some of its pieces, especially ones who will soon be looking for high-priced contracts.

NFL Odds: Which Team Will Trade For Jerry Jeudy?

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Broncos are expected to trade WR Jerry Jeudy prior to the trade deadline, multiple league sources tell @MattLombardoNFL One high-ranking NFC personnel director says that his team has already “held internal discussions” about a possible deal for Jeudy. Full… pic.twitter.com/GXDblMEGvV — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 12, 2023

So which teams might be in the market to trade for Jeudy? On the “Weekly Specials” board at BetOnline, there are odds for which franchise is the most likely to end up with the talented wide receiver on their roster, and we take a look at the top 3:

Kansas City Chiefs +400

The Chiefs made a trade for a pass catcher already this week by re-acquiring Mecole Hardman in a deal with the Jets, but the oddsmakers apparently believe that they are the favorites to land Jeudy. The Super Bowl win of course masked the departure of Tyreek Hill last year, but the shortcomings at wide receiver are beginning to show this season. It is believed that Patrick Mahomes needs one or two more weapons to keep up with the rest of the contending teams around the NFL, and Jeudy could be a prime target for them. But will they be willing to fork out the money to make him happy? Especially if they didn’t for Hill when they had the chance?

Buffalo Bills +500

The Bills season has been something of a roller coaster so far in 2023, and they are a questionable pass interference no-call from being 3-3. But they still have Josh Allen in his prime and are still considered Super Bowl contenders, but may be looking to add a bit more firepower to the offense. The future of Stefon Diggs in Buffalo is unknown, but bringing in Jeudy would pair the two for at least the rest of the season, and could be seen as Diggs’ replacement for the future.

San Francisco 49ers +525

This option seems unlikely from a contractual standpoint, given that the 49ers will have one of the most expensive rosters in the NFL over the next few seasons. And while it doesn’t seem like San Francisco needs to add any more weapons to their already dangerous offense, Deebo Samuel’s production has been down since the middle of last season, and they could be looking for an upgrade on the opposite side of Brandon Aiyuk. The +525 value isn’t great for a team that is likely a deeper long shot, and teams like the Texans at +700 or Giants at +800 could be better bets.

