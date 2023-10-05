The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 NFL regular season with the worst record in the league. During the offseason, they made what they believed to be upgrades to their roster, putting a defense and weapons around Justin Fields who was poised for a breakout season.

NFL Odds: Which Team Will Finish With The Worst Record?

“The Chicago Bears have screwed that kid up beyond repair. … The best thing that could happen to Justin Fields is to get up out of there immediately.” –@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/YuxVEJcJWe — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 4, 2023

But a month into the 2023 season, the Bears are 0-4, one of the two winless teams remaining. Their only non-blowout loss came this last week against the woeful Denver Broncos, who mounted a 21-point second half come back as Fields and company crumbled late in the game. They’ve lost the other three games, each by double digits, including 31 and 18 point defeats.

Things aren’t much better for the Carolina Panthers, though there were much more mild expectations on Bryce Young in his rookie year. This is a building year for the team, one they can use to develop Young and the rest of their young players, and perhaps qualify for a top draft pick if there is too big of a learning curve in Year 1.

Will either of these winless teams finish the year with the worst record in the NFL?

New York Jets Are In The Top-5

“That’s on me… I lost us that game.” – Jets QB Zach Wilson on his fumbled snap pic.twitter.com/ZFjwLUF1ue — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 2, 2023

They are most certainly the favorites. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released the lines for which team will finish at the bottom of the overall standings at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Bears are currently the favorites, coming in at a low +150. But the Panthers aren’t far behind at +200, making the rest of the field long shots at this early stage of the season. The Arizona Cardinals might have been in the top spot if not for their win over the Cowboys, and they come in with a designation of +500.

Next on the board is the New York Jets, and my how the mighty have fallen (odds-wise, anyway). The Jets entered the season with +1100 odds of winning the Super Bowl. After the unfortunate injury to their quarterback and 3 straight losses, that number has ballooned to +15000, and they are in the top-5 for most likely to finish with the worst record.

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are next on the board, tied at +1200.

