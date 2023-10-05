Betting

NFL Odds: Will The Bears Finish With The Worst Record In The League?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 141318 h
rsz 141318 h

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 NFL regular season with the worst record in the league. During the offseason, they made what they believed to be upgrades to their roster, putting a defense and weapons around Justin Fields who was poised for a breakout season.

NFL Odds: Which Team Will Finish With The Worst Record?

But a month into the 2023 season, the Bears are 0-4, one of the two winless teams remaining. Their only non-blowout loss came this last week against the woeful Denver Broncos, who mounted a 21-point second half come back as Fields and company crumbled late in the game. They’ve lost the other three games, each by double digits, including 31 and 18 point defeats.

Things aren’t much better for the Carolina Panthers, though there were much more mild expectations on Bryce Young in his rookie year. This is a building year for the team, one they can use to develop Young and the rest of their young players, and perhaps qualify for a top draft pick if there is too big of a learning curve in Year 1.

Will either of these winless teams finish the year with the worst record in the NFL?

New York Jets Are In The Top-5

They are most certainly the favorites. The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released the lines for which team will finish at the bottom of the overall standings at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Bears are currently the favorites, coming in at a low +150. But the Panthers aren’t far behind at +200, making the rest of the field long shots at this early stage of the season. The Arizona Cardinals might have been in the top spot if not for their win over the Cowboys, and they come in with a designation of +500.

Bet on Bears To Finish In Last Place (+150) at BetOnline

Next on the board is the New York Jets, and my how the mighty have fallen (odds-wise, anyway). The Jets entered the season with +1100 odds of winning the Super Bowl. After the unfortunate injury to their quarterback and 3 straight losses, that number has ballooned to +15000, and they are in the top-5 for most likely to finish with the worst record.

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are next on the board, tied at +1200.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
dims.apnews
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Which Rookie Records Will CJ Stroud And Puka Nacua Break?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
Jared Goff Lions pic
Betting
NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jets, Lions, and Bills Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10h

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season was filled with thrilling matchups, but the same cannot be said for Week 5. There are not as many premier games being played….

rsz g8yqi4zbsthmk8qs5wqd
Betting
MLB Odds: Braves Are The Favorites, But The Money Is On The Astros
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 3 2023

The MLB Playoffs are getting underway on Tuesday as the Wild Card round opens around the league. Just as they were in the regular season, the Atlanta Braves are the…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn9
Betting
NFL Odds: Witherspoon Rises Up The Board For Defensive Rookie Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 3 2023
rsz christian mccaffrey hurdle cardinals kei trel clark 49ers e1696195140448
Betting
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Bills Up, Bengals Down After Week 4 Of NFL Action
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 3 2023
Geno Smith Seahawks pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Seahawks Vs. Giants Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 2 2023
rsz skysports josh allen buffalo bills 6305596
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Takes Over As The Favorite, Tagovailoa And Mahomes Not Far Behind
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 2 2023
Arrow to top