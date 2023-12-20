Betting

NFL Odds: Will Mike Tomlin Be Coaching The Steelers Next Year?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Mike Tomlin is in his 17th year as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Originally taking over for Bill Cowher in 2007, Tomlin has taken his team to two Super Bowls and has a championship ring, and hasn’t finished with a losing record in any of his years. He is just the third head coach that the Steelers have employed since 1968, but they could be looking for #4 if there is any truth to swirling rumors regarding Tomlin’s future with Pittsburgh and in the NFL.

Will Mike Tomlin Be In The NFL Next Season?

The Steelers have overachieved with their record this year. They are sitting at 7-7 and on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, and they’ve been able to get it done with a roster that badly lacks talent and an offense that can ultimately be described as anemic. The team has faltered down the stretch a big, and Tomlin’s first losing season as an NFL head coach could be on the horizon.

Could the Steelers make a move and fire their long-time head coach? There are odds that have been released at BetOnline for where exactly Mike Tomlin will be at the start of next season:

Coaching The Steelers -500

The most likely scenario is that he simply stays put. The Steelers are known for their commitment to their coaches and the longevity that Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and now Tomlin have displayed. It is unlikely that there are coaches out there who could bring Pittsburgh’s current roster to a 7-7 record, so unless there is a clear upgrade, the oddsmakers believe that he’ll remain with the team into his 18th season.

Bet on Tomlin Stays In Pittsburgh (-500) at BetOnline

In The Media +300

One of the first stops for coaches leaving the game is in the media. It keeps them closely associated with the NFL and its schedule, but is obviously far less stress on both the mind and body. Tomlin has been known to give excellent post game sound bites, but it is yet to be seen just how well he can perform regularly in front of a microphone.

Taking A Year Off +400

No one would blame Mike Tomlin, or any other NFL coach, for wanting to take a break from the massive commitment that comes with the job, especially after 17 straight seasons of it. If the Steelers do end up firing their coach, this particular choice could hold the most value.

Bet on Tomlin Takes A Year Off (+400) at BetOnline

Coaching Another Team +700

There will be plenty of openings around the league for head coaching positions. Could Mike Tomlin be the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers? What about the New England Patriots?

