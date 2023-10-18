The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks, and there are plenty of players around the league who are rumored to have their name on the trade block. Whether it be from underachieving teams, or simply players who are unhappy with their current situation and contract, we will undoubtedly see some player movement between now and October 31st.

NFL Odds: Will The Vikings Trade Kirk Cousins? And To Which Team?

3 teams the Vikings should trade Kirk Cousins to, according to @kevinwildes:

1. Jets

2. Saints

3. Patriots “It might be time to abandon my Super Bowl pick in my Minnesota Vikings.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a9rlIxjP5L — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 10, 2023

One of the biggest names that has been mentioned in trade speculation is that of Kirk Cousins. The Minnesota Vikings are 2-3 so far on the year, with their only wins coming against the Panthers and Giants. They have been plagued by mistakes and turnovers during the first third of the season, and their star wide receiver is out for at least four weeks and perhaps even longer.

With the Lions quickly running away with the division, it may be time for Minnesota to sell, and their quarterback is one of their most valuable trade assets. Here are three possible destinations for Cousins, and the odds that he’ll actually be traded there, which are provided by BetOnline.

New England Patriots +300

The leader on the board is the New England Patriots. There is perhaps no team that has struggled with quarterback play more than Bill Belichick’s, and they’re looking for an answer that is better than Mac Jones has been. Jones was benched in two consecutive games against the Cowboys and Saints, and threw an interception and no touchdowns in last week’s game against the Raiders.

It is unclear which direction the Patriots will head in for the rest of the season, and if they will punt on their season and look to draft a quarterback near the top of the board next year. But if they believe that they can salvage some wins to help Belichick’s cause, then Cousins could be a viable trade target.

Tennessee Titans +400

The Titans have drafted quarterbacks in the top-3 rounds in each of the past two NFL Drafts, but it appears that neither Malik Willis nor Will Levis is ready to lead the team. Starting QB Ryan Tannehill was taken out of last Sunday’s game with an injury, which was later disclosed as a high ankle sprain. He’ll avoid surgery, but there is no timetable for his return.

Could the Titans turn to the trade front and kick the tires on Kirk Cousins? They’d have to make some adjustments to their roster, and it would not bode well for their young, developing quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers +500

The Steelers decided to go with Kenny Pickett as their starter for the 2023 season, and the results have been mixed but mostly underwhelming. His completion percentage is sub-60, and he has thrown for five touchdowns and 4 interceptions so far this year. But the team is 3-2 with him under center, and coach Mike Tomlin has been able to limit Pittsburgh’s mistakes, and Pickett could be the guy they ride with down the stretch.

But Cousins of course has far more experience as a veteran, and would likely give the Steelers a better chance to win. They are tied for the 3rd shortest odds, but the +500 designation provides good value here.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like