NFL Odds: Will Kevin Stefanski Win The Coach Of The Year Award?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Dan Campbell has been at or near the top of the board when it comes to odds of winning the NFL Coach of the Year award. He has turned a laughingstock franchise into a feared competitor in just a couple of years as the Detroit Lions are near the top of the NFC standings, and he has deserved every accolade that he has received.

Who Will Win NFL Coach Of The Year?

But there are a few teams that are making unlikely or impressive late-season runs, and their leaders are now garnering recognition for the prestigious coaching award. Here are the current listings for the NFL COY award, provided by BetOnline:

Kevin Stefanski (+125)

The overall leader is currently Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. His team has dealt with serious quarterback issues all season long and turned to a 39-year-old who hadn’t played all season to come and save his team in Week 13, and it worked. Cleveland has won three games in a row to improve to 10-5, and actually have a shot at winning the AFC North if things break their way over the final two weeks.

Bet on Kevin Stefanski To Win COY (+125) at BetOnline

Dan Campbell (+240)

No longer the favorite but still certainly one of the top competitors, Campbell’s team just won its first NFC North title since 1993. The Lions are 11-4 and are still within shot of the #1 overall seed in the NFC, though they’d need San Francisco and Philadelphia to falter down the stretch while defeating the Cowboys and Vikings.

Shane Steichen (+700)

The Colts have been one of the biggest positive surprises so far this NFL season, and rookie head coach Shane Steichen has received plenty of credit and praise for the job that he’s done. But the team has lost two of their last three games and have their playoff status in question, so their head man is something of a long shot at this point.

Bet on Shane Steichen To Win COY (+700) at BetOnline

DeMeco Ryans (+775)

Another rookie head coach from the AFC South whose team has exceeded expectations, DeMeco Ryans could make a serious move up the board if his Texans are able to win their final two games against division opponents. Look for him to move into one of the slots as the favorites if Houston winds up winning the AFC South.

Mike McDaniel (+800)

The Dolphins have their flaws and McDaniel has been the subject of some questionable play calls, but if Miami happens to go on a tear and defeat the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills to finish out the season, then it will be tough to deny giving him the award for NFL Coach of the Year.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
