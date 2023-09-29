Betting

NFL Odds: Will Damar Hamlin Lock Up Comeback POY Award On Sunday?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
128201434 damarhamlin
128201434 damarhamlin

Entering the season, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would with the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. After suffering a life-threatening injury on live, prime-time television last season, it was thought that all Hamlin had to do was step on the field and the award would be his.

NFL Odds: Hamlin Still The Favorite For Comeback POY Award

The odds at the sports books reflected that notion. There was a point in the offseason when Hamlin had a -1000 designation to win CBPOY, with the rest of the field considered long shots and a waste of a bet.

We’ve had to wait for Hamlin’s ceremonious return. He made an appearance in a home preseason game and was a full participant for much of training camp, but the Bills had yet to activate him to the active roster in any of the first three weeks of the season.

The odds have certainly changed since then. Hamlin’s status as the favorite shrank with each passing week that he was inactive. At the same time, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa emerged as the leading MVP candidate over the first month of the season. His is a comeback story in itself, as he is now the leader of a historically dominant offense after contemplating retirement due to concussion issues last season.

Tagovailoa closed the gap in a major way. As of Friday morning, Hamlin was still the favorite, but Tua was no longer a long shot. Damar Hamlin’s designation to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year was sitting at -200, with Tagovailoa within reaching distance at +250.

Tagovailoa Has Closed The Gap, But Not For Long

But those numbers are subject to heavy change this weekend. Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer has been downgraded to out and will miss Sunday’s contest against the Dolphins, and Hamlin has been elevated to the active roster. Upon taking his first snap, his designation on the board will likely shoot up.

Bet on Damar Hamlin To Win Comeback POY (-200) at BetOnline

There may not be much that Tagovailoa can do about catching Hamlin. The story of the heart issues was more national news than it was just a sports story, and the weight of the situation likely makes the Bills safety a shoo-in for the award.

The rest of the players listed are long shots. TJ Watt, Matthew Stafford, and Baker Mayfield are all currently sitting at +1700.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Raheem Mostert Dolphins pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Dolphins Vs. Bills Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In Colorado
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his four world titles against Jermell Charlo. We…

USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In Nevada
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in the super-middleweight division on Saturday night, as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his four world titles against Jermell Charlo. We…

USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In Arizona
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In Mexico
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In New Mexico
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
USATSI 19071082 168397130 lowres
Betting
How To Bet On Canelo To Beat Charlo In Florida
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
Arrow to top