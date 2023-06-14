Betting

NFL Odds: Will Buffalo Bills Win More Than 10 Games In 2023?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the premier teams in the NFL over the last few years. They’re led by an MVP-candidate quarterback in Josh Allen, and are regularly at the top of the standings in their division and conference.

Can Buffalo Bills Win 11 Games In 2023?

But they’ve ultimately been unable to get over the hump. The Bills have been considered Super Bowl contenders and even favorites during their last two playoff runs, both of which ended in disappointment. They came close, getting within 13 seconds of defeating the Chiefs one year, but got demolished by the Bengals the next.

But their regular season dominance is nothing to scoff at. They won 13 games last season as well as in 2020, and haven’t had less than double-digit victories since 2018.

So does the win total that Vegas has placed on them seem a bit low considering their history?

Buffalo currently has an over/under designation of 10.5 wins for the 2023-24 season. One would think that the over would be the obvious choice, but there may have been some changes to their roster (and their opponents’) that make the Bills a bit less of a threat this season.

AFC East Could Look Different This Year

We still have a ways to go in the off-season and there is still player movement to be had, meaning that Buffalo can still improve. But they didn’t do much in the way of fixing a running game that has been something of a sore spot for them, and key pieces have been picked off of their successful defense by other teams.

The teams around them are getting better, too. Just in their own division, the Jets added Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback, and the Dolphins brought in Vic Fangio to coordinate their wildly talented defense. The AFC as a whole is chock-full of great QB play, and while Allen is considered one of the best, there will be plenty of obstacles to get through this coming season.

Bet on Bills Over 10.5 Wins (-140) at BetOnline

One of them will be the schedule, which ends with a brutal stretch. Their last seven games, in order, are against the Jets, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots, and Dolphins. If there are any slip ups at the beginning of the year and the Bills enter this stretch with anything less than a 7-3 record, then the 10.5 win mark will be looking tough to obtain.

The latest news surrounding the team doesn’t exactly bode well for their chances of continuing their regular season dominance. While it feels like the team has placed a band-aid on the situation, it seems as though wide receiver Stefon Diggs is unhappy with some element of the team, and it doesn’t have anything to do with money. It will be worth keeping an eye on, as he has been and will be the team’s top receiving target.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
