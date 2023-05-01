NFL Odds: Will Bryce Young Have Most Starts Of Any Rookie QB?

The 2023 NFL Draft was held this last weekend in Kansas City, and the story was mostly about the quarterbacks.

We entered the draft process knowing that the Class of 2023 would be heavy on quarterback talent, and that proved to hold true. More QBs were selected in the first 5 rounds than ever before, including 3 of the top 4 picks. The big story of the Day 1 was centered around one, too, as we all watched Will Levis drop into the second round.

NFL Odds: Will CJ Stroud Start More Games Than Bryce Young?

#Panthers 1st overall Bryce Young touring his new locker room with his family and meeting teammates such as DE Brian Burns The journey begins 👏 pic.twitter.com/RKPjAKNpUn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2023

Which one of the 14 quarterbacks selected will have the best career? We’d have to wait a long time to find that one out, but there are some shorter-term proposition bets available if you feel strongly enough about a certain player’s performance this coming season.

One of the more intriguing props is for which QB will start the most games in his first NFL season. At BetOnline.ag, they have grouped the five that were taken within the first two rounds and put them on two separate tiers.

Will Levis' reaction when he was drafted by the Titans 🙏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kL7gTmCNi6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2023

The first tier features the three quarterbacks that were selected in the top-5. All three are expected to be the starter come opening day, or at least have the upper hand in their position battles heading into training camp.

Bryce Young was the first overall pick made by the Carolina Panthers, and he should be able to beat out Andy Dalton and Matt Coral for the starting job. He is the favorite in the odds listings for most games started by a rookie QB, coming in at +125.

Levis And Hooker Have Uphill Battles For Starting Job

The second overall pick shouldn’t have a problem winning the starting job, either, though Davis Mills could give CJ Stroud a run for his money if the rookie struggles in training camp. But the former Ohio State Buckeye comes in at +150.

Who Will Start Most Games? Odds Play Bryce Young +125 CJ Stroud +150 Anthony Richardson +175

Anthony Richardson is the final name on the first tier, and his +175 may not hold much value when stacking up his situation with the other top picks. Richardson is thought to have one of the best athletic skill sets that we have ever seen from a prospect, but his overall game is raw, including accuracy issues. It is not a given that he beats out both Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles in training camp.

As for the second tier, it includes only the two quarterbacks who were selected within the second and third rounds. As the oddsmakers have it, there is no difference between the two in likelihood to lead in games started. Both Will Levis and Hendon Hooker come in at -120, and both figure to be the backup when the season starts, barring any drastic changes.

Who Will Start More Games? Odds Play Will Levis -120 Hendon Hooker -120

Levis joins a quarterback room that features second-year QB Malik Willis and potentially Ryan Tannehill, though the latter has been rumored to be on the move this off-season. Willis didn’t exactly blow people away with his performance in limited time last season, but Levis still figures to have an uphill battle to win the starting job.

Hooker should eventually be the starter for the Lions, but he is recovering from ACL surgery. Detroit hopes that he will be ready by the start of training camp, but he will be at least a bit behind in his progression as a rookie. He also has a long-time starter in front of him on the depth chart, as it is Jared Goff’s job to lose.

