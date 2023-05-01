Betting

NFL Odds: Will Bryce Young Have Most Starts Of Any Rookie QB?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz usatsi 20552102 scaled 1
rsz usatsi 20552102 scaled 1

The 2023 NFL Draft was held this last weekend in Kansas City, and the story was mostly about the quarterbacks.

We entered the draft process knowing that the Class of 2023 would be heavy on quarterback talent, and that proved to hold true. More QBs were selected in the first 5 rounds than ever before, including 3 of the top 4 picks. The big story of the Day 1 was centered around one, too, as we all watched Will Levis drop into the second round.

NFL Odds: Will CJ Stroud Start More Games Than Bryce Young?

Which one of the 14 quarterbacks selected will have the best career? We’d have to wait a long time to find that one out, but there are some shorter-term proposition bets available if you feel strongly enough about a certain player’s performance this coming season.

One of the more intriguing props is for which QB will start the most games in his first NFL season. At BetOnline.ag, they have grouped the five that were taken within the first two rounds and put them on two separate tiers.

The first tier features the three quarterbacks that were selected in the top-5. All three are expected to be the starter come opening day, or at least have the upper hand in their position battles heading into training camp.

Bryce Young was the first overall pick made by the Carolina Panthers, and he should be able to beat out Andy Dalton and Matt Coral for the starting job. He is the favorite in the odds listings for most games started by a rookie QB, coming in at +125.

Levis And Hooker Have Uphill Battles For Starting Job

The second overall pick shouldn’t have a problem winning the starting job, either, though Davis Mills could give CJ Stroud a run for his money if the rookie struggles in training camp. But the former Ohio State Buckeye comes in at +150.

Who Will Start Most Games? Odds Play
Bryce Young +125 BetOnline logo
CJ Stroud +150 BetOnline logo
Anthony Richardson +175 BetOnline logo

 

Anthony Richardson is the final name on the first tier, and his +175 may not hold much value when stacking up his situation with the other top picks. Richardson is thought to have one of the best athletic skill sets that we have ever seen from a prospect, but his overall game is raw, including accuracy issues. It is not a given that he beats out both Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles in training camp.

As for the second tier, it includes only the two quarterbacks who were selected within the second and third rounds. As the oddsmakers have it, there is no difference between the two in likelihood to lead in games started. Both Will Levis and Hendon Hooker come in at -120, and both figure to be the backup when the season starts, barring any drastic changes.

Who Will Start More Games? Odds Play
Will Levis -120 BetOnline logo
Hendon Hooker -120 BetOnline logo

 

Levis joins a quarterback room that features second-year QB Malik Willis and potentially Ryan Tannehill, though the latter has been rumored to be on the move this off-season. Willis didn’t exactly blow people away with his performance in limited time last season, but Levis still figures to have an uphill battle to win the starting job.

Hooker should eventually be the starter for the Lions, but he is recovering from ACL surgery. Detroit hopes that he will be ready by the start of training camp, but he will be at least a bit behind in his progression as a rookie. He also has a long-time starter in front of him on the depth chart, as it is Jared Goff’s job to lose.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz welxlnbidrghbkpzajz2hhqzzy
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Tatum Favorite For Finals MVP, But Money Is On Booker

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
Steph Curry LeBron James
Betting
NBA Odds: Warriors Will Be Favored Against Lakers In Round 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 1 2023

In what could be the final post season match up between the two players that provided us with so many competitive games and series, LeBron James and Steph Curry will…

rsz monkg71
Betting
NBA: Betting Line For Kings vs. Warriors Takes Big Shift Before Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 30 2023

The series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has been arguably the most entertaining match up of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the only…

rsz mike budenholzer
Betting
Mike Budenholzer Odds: 64% Chance That He’ll Be Fired By Bucks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 30 2023
rsz 960x0 1
Betting
NBA Odds: Knicks Favored Over Heat In East Semis
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 30 2023
rsz usa today 193029780
Betting
Pascal Siakam Next Team Odds: Thunder, Warriors Are Leaders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting
Will Levis Draft Odds: Will He Be Selected By Pick #41?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
Arrow to top