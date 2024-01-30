Betting

NFL Odds: Will Any Super Bowl Records Be Broken This Year?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn14
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn14

The NFL is gearing up for Super Bowl 2024, set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11th. With the big game comes one of the most popular betting events on the entire sports calendar, and there has been no shortage of early game and proposition odds that have already been released at BetOnline.

49ers Enter As Slight Favorites Over Chiefs

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs promises to be an exciting one. The 49ers have been the Super Bowl favorites for most of the season and have looked the part throughout, but they’ll have to get through a team that is currently building a dynasty, as the Chiefs are looking to add yet another trophy to their growing case.

The oddsmakers agree, and the line for the game currently sits at -1.5 in San Francisco’s favor.

How do those same oddsmakers think the game will play out in terms of individual performances? One of the more interesting choices on the current betting menu at BetOnline is in regard to Super Bowl records and the likelihood that anyone tops them this year.

Will These Super Bowl Records Be Broken This Year?

Any Player To Score 4+ TDs (+1500)

This appears to be a long shot this year, especially with so many different scoring options within the 49ers’ offense. It would appear far-fetched in any year, until you realize that 3 touchdowns have been scored by a single player in a Super Bowl on seven different occasions. The most recent actually came last year, when Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns with his legs in their loss to the Chiefs.

Any Player To Have 216+ Receiving Yards (+3000)

This again could be an issue given all of the firepower from San Francisco, but someone in that offense could get lucky. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice have been putting up nice numbers lately, but it is unlikely that they top the 215 yards that Jerry Rice put up in the Super Bowl back in 1988.

Bet on Player To Have 216+ Rec. Yards (+3000) at BetOnline

Any Player To Have 205+ Rushing Yards (+3000)

The NFL leader in rushing will be taking part in this year’s big game, but would the 49ers lean on him heavily enough for him to break Timmy Smith’s record of 204 ground yards set back in 1987.

Any Player To Throw 7+ TD Passes (+7500)

It is hard to put anything past Patrick Mahomes at this point, but breaking Steve Young’s record set back in 1994 would be incredible, even in this day in age. He has never gotten to 7 in a game during the regular season, and the two times that he threw 6 in a game came back in 2018.

Bet on Player To Have 7+ TD Passes (+7500) at BetOnline

Any Player To Have 506+ Passing Yards (+150000)

Easily the longest odds on the board, it is highly unlikely that either quarterback will touch Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record of 505 passing yards that he set in a loss to the Eagles a handful of years back. Mahomes’ career high in a single game is 478, while Brock Purdy’s is 368.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn14
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Will Any Super Bowl Records Be Broken This Year?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay In the USA
Betting
How To Place a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bet In USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 30 2024

The stage is set for Sunday 11th February, as the very best the NFL has to offer descend on Las Vegas. The exhaustive guide below will show you how to…

How to Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in the USA
Betting
How to Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in USA – Best NFL Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 30 2024

In preparation for one of the biggest dates on the sporting calendar, this guide will run through one of the more alternative options for bettors on February 11th. See how…

How To Place Super Bowl Player Props In the USA
Betting
How to Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In USA – US Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz 17121058510
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The Los Angeles Chargers Make The Playoffs In 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz patrick mahomes jason kelce 012824
Betting
NFL Odds: Who Is The Early Favorite To Win MVP Of Super Bowl 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
Best NFL Betting Bonus
Betting
Best NFL Betting Bonus For Conference Championships – Get $1,000 in Bonuses With MyBookie
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024
Arrow to top