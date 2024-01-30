NFL Odds: Will Any Super Bowl Records Be Broken This Year?

The NFL is gearing up for Super Bowl 2024, set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11th. With the big game comes one of the most popular betting events on the entire sports calendar, and there has been no shortage of early game and proposition odds that have already been released at BetOnline.

49ers Enter As Slight Favorites Over Chiefs

It’s the unofficial Alex Smith Super Bowl. Smith was drafted No. 1 overall by the 49ers, traded to the Chiefs, and spent time mentoring Patrick Mahomes before moving back to the Bay Area. And Smith thinks the 49ers’ defense is in trouble. 🎧 https://t.co/lLvL31mwvv pic.twitter.com/H9VplvMKW4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

The game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs promises to be an exciting one. The 49ers have been the Super Bowl favorites for most of the season and have looked the part throughout, but they’ll have to get through a team that is currently building a dynasty, as the Chiefs are looking to add yet another trophy to their growing case.

The oddsmakers agree, and the line for the game currently sits at -1.5 in San Francisco’s favor.

How do those same oddsmakers think the game will play out in terms of individual performances? One of the more interesting choices on the current betting menu at BetOnline is in regard to Super Bowl records and the likelihood that anyone tops them this year.

Will These Super Bowl Records Be Broken This Year?

“If anybody can go out there and win seven Super Bowls I have so much respect for them.. I love watching Patrick Mahomes play and I love watching him lead his team”@TomBrady #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/52MhmlAj9f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2024

Any Player To Score 4+ TDs (+1500)

This appears to be a long shot this year, especially with so many different scoring options within the 49ers’ offense. It would appear far-fetched in any year, until you realize that 3 touchdowns have been scored by a single player in a Super Bowl on seven different occasions. The most recent actually came last year, when Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns with his legs in their loss to the Chiefs.

Any Player To Have 216+ Receiving Yards (+3000)

This again could be an issue given all of the firepower from San Francisco, but someone in that offense could get lucky. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice have been putting up nice numbers lately, but it is unlikely that they top the 215 yards that Jerry Rice put up in the Super Bowl back in 1988.

Any Player To Have 205+ Rushing Yards (+3000)

The NFL leader in rushing will be taking part in this year’s big game, but would the 49ers lean on him heavily enough for him to break Timmy Smith’s record of 204 ground yards set back in 1987.

Any Player To Throw 7+ TD Passes (+7500)

It is hard to put anything past Patrick Mahomes at this point, but breaking Steve Young’s record set back in 1994 would be incredible, even in this day in age. He has never gotten to 7 in a game during the regular season, and the two times that he threw 6 in a game came back in 2018.

Any Player To Have 506+ Passing Yards (+150000)

Easily the longest odds on the board, it is highly unlikely that either quarterback will touch Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record of 505 passing yards that he set in a loss to the Eagles a handful of years back. Mahomes’ career high in a single game is 478, while Brock Purdy’s is 368.