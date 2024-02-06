Betting

NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite To Win The NEXT Super Bowl In 2025?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 19768767400
rsz 19768767400

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to play in Super Bowl 2024 this coming Sunday, with all eyes on the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the road. But for 30 other teams around the league, the off-season has already begun, and they are looking forward to the 2024 regular season and making their own chase for a championship next year.

There is plenty to be determined between now and then. We still have to crown a champion, after which free agency will be in full swing, followed by the NFL Draft and a long summer of potential transactions.

But that hasn’t stopped the oddsmakers at BetOnline from setting early lines on what might take place next season. There is already a futures bet regarding next year’s championship, and which NFL teams have the best shot at being in the big game in 2025.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Who Is Favored For Next Year?

Here are some of the more interesting options on the board for odds on who will win Super Bowl LIX in 2025:

  • Kansas City Chiefs +550

  • San Francisco 49ers +600

As is usual practice, the two teams playing in this year’s Super Bowl are the favorites to return next season. There will be a few questions surrounding the Chiefs during the off-season, but one thing that is for sure is that Patrick Mahomes will be their quarterback, which keeps them near the top of the odds board regardless of the rest of the happenings.

The 49ers have a growing price tag but should have their championship window still wide open, and now appear to have their quarterback of the future locked in on a ridiculously cheap contract for the next couple of years.

  • Detroit Lions +700

The sting of the letdown in the NFC Championship game will linger all off-season, but could motivate the Lions to be one of the contenders for the Super Bowl again next year. They come in just slightly behind the 49ers in the board, and well ahead of the Ravens, who are sitting back at +1200.

Bet on Lions To Win Super Bowl 2025 (+700) at BetOnline

  • Buffalo Bills +1200

Coming in with the same designation as the Ravens are the Bills. They, too, will have questions to answer in the off-season with aging stars on defense and potential changes to the skill positions on offense. But like the Chiefs, Buffalo has a quarterback who would instantly make any team a contender, and they are hoping to capitalize on what could be a closing championship window.

  • New York Jets +2000

The Jets are next season’s team that oddsmakers will be unsure of what to do with. Their Super Bowl odds were +1100 before the start of 2023, but their savior is now a year older and coming off of a major injury. They have better odds than the likes of the Chargers or the Texans, but are slightly behind the Cowboys, Dolphins, and Eagles, all at +1800.

Bet on Jets To Win Super Bowl 2025 (+2000) at BetOnline

  • Carolina Panthers +15000

There are always teams at the bottom of the list with astronomical odds. Next year’s group consists of teams like the Patriots, Commanders, and Titans all sitting at +10000, but there is one franchise even further down the board than them. That would be the lowly Panthers, who showed little signs of life in 2023 and will be starting with a new regime under a new head coach.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 19768767400
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite To Win The NEXT Super Bowl In 2025?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 06 2024
Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wisconsin – Wisconsin Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers, we’ve created a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Wisconsin by using the best US…

SUPER BOWL Indiana
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Vermont – Vermont Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024

Look no further if you’re hoping to bet on the Super Bowl from Vermont this weekend, as we’ve created a comprehensive guide on the best betting sites ahead of Sunday’s…

Bet On The Super Bowl In Arkansas
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Tennessee – Tennessee Sports Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024
super bowl
Betting
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina – South Carolina Sports Betting
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
George Kittle Receptions
Betting
George Kittle +120 To Have Over 4.5 Receptions At Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 06 2024
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri
Betting
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri – Missouri Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top