Betting

NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite To Be The Titans Next Head Coach?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 18976147010
rsz 18976147010

There was another NFL head coaching vacancy added to the growing list on Tuesday morning when it was announced that the Tennessee Titans had relieved Mike Vrabel from his duties. That makes six current head coaching vacancies (as we wait on the Bill Belichick decision) around the league, and the names of potential candidates to fill the positions makes this one of the most interesting hiring cycles that we have seen in recent memory.

NFL Odds: Mike MacDonald Is The Favorite For Titans Job

The firing of Vrabel may come as a surprise to some. The Titans struggled the last two seasons, but Vrabel was one of the more successful coaches in the league during his first four years with the team. Tennessee made three straight playoff appearances between 2019 and 2021, and made it to the AFC Championship in 2020, the season prior to him winning the NFL Coach of the Year award.

So where do the Titans go from here? Here are some of the more interesting names listed on the odds board at BetOnline for who will be the next head coach in Tennessee:

Mike MacDonald (+300)

The oddsmakers say that the Titans are most likely going to stick with a defensive-minded approach. The leader on the board is the current Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, who figures to be one of the hottest available candidates during this year’s cycle. He has been in his current position for the past two seasons, and has been with the Ravens organization since 2014, outside of one year that he took the defensive coordinator job at the University of Michigan.

MacDonald, 36 years old, would be the youngest head coach in the NFL should he be hired.

Bill Belichick (+400)

Could the Patriots and Titans essentially swap coaches? There has been no concrete decision made on Bill Belichick’s future in New England, but there is plenty of speculation that he’ll be let go and that Vrabel would be the obvious replacement. But are the Titans the NFL team that Belichick would want to continue his storied career with? There will be plenty of interest in the Hall of Fame coach should he be let go, and he’ll likely have his choice for which situation suits him best.

Bet on Bill Belichick Next Titans Coach (+400) at BetOnline

Bobby Slowik (+500)

Slowik is actually a few days younger than Mike MacDonald, so if the current Houston Texans offensive coordinator gets hire’d then he’ll be the youngest coach in the NFL. Slowik spent much of his career under Kyle Shanahan, first with the Redskins as a defensive assistant, and then with the 49ers in various offensive roles after spending a few between years as a PFF analyst. He branched off last year but stayed in the same coaching tree, following DeMeco Ryans to Houston for the 2023 season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 18976147010
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite To Be The Titans Next Head Coach?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
RJ barrett Raptors pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Tuesday’s Raptors Vs. Lakers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024

Tonight, the Raptors will be on the road for their first of two meetings against the Lakers. Toronto is 15-21 coming into this game against Los Angeles. Since trading for…

rsz usatsi 22186772 168402708 lowres
Betting
NFL Odds: Do The Cleveland Browns Hold The Best Super Bowl Value?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024

The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest surprises during the 2023 NFL season. Their defense was dominant from the start, but their quarterback issues have been well documented, and…

rsz eric bieniemy coaching resume
Betting
NFL Odds: Eric Bieniemy Is The Favorite For Commanders Head Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
Devin Booker Suns pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Suns Vs. Clippers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
usatsi 22204454 t715
Betting
NFL Odds: Did DeMeco Ryans Win Coach of the Year Last Night?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 07 2024
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Saturday’s Texans Vs. Colts Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
Arrow to top