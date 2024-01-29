Betting

NFL Odds: Who Is The Early Favorite To Win MVP Of Super Bowl 2024?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Our two Super Bowl teams are locked in for the 2023 NFL season, as the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game promises to be a captivating one, with two of the league’s elite and most talented teams going toe-to-toe, and it will of course be one of the biggest betting events of the year.

The Super Bowl is the king of the proposition bet. Every year, hoards of proposition bets are released by the various betting outlets around the country. They range from football-related things like player performance and scoring props, to non-football happenings like the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach or the length of the National Anthem.

NFL Odds: Who Is The Favorite For Super Bowl MVP?

While we will have to wait at least a few more days to see the bulk of the betting menu get released, there are a handful of lines and odds that are already listed at BetOnline.

One of the more intriguing of the first available bets are the early odds for which player will take home the MVP trophy for the game. Here are some of the top candidates listed on the board:

Patrick Mahomes (+125)

It may be a bit of a surprise when the Super Bowl MVP favorite is a player on the team listed as the underdog. But it is hard to deny the greatness of Patrick Mahomes in the big games, and he has already been named the most valuable in the big game on two previous occasions.

There were doubts about Kansas City all season and their possible drop-off from being one of the league’s elite teams, but Mahomes has proved that his team will always be in some kind of contention as long as he is at the helm.

Brock Purdy (+245)

The player with the second-highest odds is the quarterback on the other side, as San Francisco’s Brock Purdy is coming in at +245. QBs have won 10 of the last 14 Super Bowl MVP awards, so it is highly likely that the hardware will be given to the one who ends up on the winning side. Should the 49ers make good on their status as favorites, then it is likely that Purdy will get the nod.

There have been questions surrounding his play all season long, but he had quite the performance in the NFC Championship and is one win away from hoisting the Lombardi trophy in just his second year in the league.

Christian McCaffrey (+425)

The first non-quarterback listed on the board, McCaffrey actually has a pretty good shot at winning the award if the 49ers go heavy on the run game. He should be one of the leading point-scorers for the game, as he has now found the endzone in each of his 6 career playoff appearances, including a pair of touchdowns in each of the last two contests.

Travis Kelce (+1000)

Could the storybook season end with the league’s most talked-about player winning the MVP of the Super Bowl? Don’t put it past the NFL and Travis Kelce. Winning the award as a pass catcher is entirely possible, as we have seen it happen twice in just the past 5 iterations of the game. He would have to have quite the performance in order to outdo Mahomes, but there are fewer things that the league would like to see than Kelce on top of the world with his pop icon girlfriend by his side.

