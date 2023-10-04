CJ Stroud and Puka Nacua are both near the top of the board for shortest odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and they’re on pace to either flirt with or set some prestigious rookie records this year.

NFL Odds: Can The Impressive Rookies Break Records In 2023?

Tyreek Hill is on pace for 1,998 receiving yards Justin Jefferson is on pace for 2,308 receiving yards Puka Nacua is on pace for 2,129 receiving yards — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 3, 2023

The #2 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Stroud has outplayed #1 selection Bryce Young through the first four games of the season. He has thrown 151 passes so far this year, none of which have been intercepted, marking the third-best start in NFL history to a career in that regard. His 1,212 passing yards through 4 games are the second most by a rookie behind Cam Newton. The Texans are 2-2 and one of the surprise teams so far this year.

Nacua didn’t have the hype that Stroud did, but he has certainly exceeded expectations as a 5th round draft pick. He currently leads the league with 39 receptions, which is the most by a first-year player through 4 games in league history. Nacua is also second in receiving yards only to Justin Jefferson, and is on pace to shatter the single season record held by Calvin Johnson.

Stroud, Nacua Prop Bets Available At BetOnline

CJ Stroud. HAVE A DAY ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/E0mx6NTYJX — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 1, 2023

But will he be able to accomplish those feats? Will Stroud continue in his pace and threaten any rookie records? There are betting lines available at BetOnline where you can wager on the success of the two rookies:

CJ Stroud Proposition Bets

Most Passing Yards By A Rookie In A Season: +300

Most Passing Yards By A Rookie In A Single Game: +500

Most TDs By A Rookie In A Season: +700

Andrew Luck holds the record for most passing yards by a rookie in a season with 4,374 in 2012. Justin Herbert came just 38 yards short of that mark in 2020, and did so in one fewer game. Stroud’s current pace would have him demolish that number, as he is looking at a 5,000+ yard season if he plays all 17 games in the same way he has so far.

Herbert holds the record for most touchdowns by a rookie QB with 31 (Stroud’s pace is already short), and Jeff Garcia has the most passing yards in a single game by a rookie with 437.

Puka Nacua Proposition Bets

Most Receptions By A Rookie In A Season: -150

Most Receiving Yards By A Rookie In A Season: +150



The oddsmakers are giving Nacua a better shot at breaking some of the records. He is actually favored to break the record for most receptions by a rookie, which is 101 set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. His current pace would put him at over 160 catches, which would shatter the all-time record, rookie or not.

As for the receiving yards, he is on pace to easily surpass that mark, too. The record is 1,473 and was set by Bill Groman in 1960, a number that Nacua would beat by more than 600 yards if he continues his pace.

