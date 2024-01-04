Betting

NFL Odds: What Will The Bears Do With The First Overall Pick?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz justin fields celly falcons usa
rsz justin fields celly falcons usa

Thanks to the Bryce Young trade last spring, and the subsequent failures of the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season, the Chicago Bears will have the rights to the first overall pick in the upcoming draft process. But the team is in a peculiar situation with their current quarterback, and it is unclear which direction Chicago will choose to go come April.

NFL Odds: What Will The Bears Do With #1 Overall Pick?

There was hope that 2023 would be the breakout year for Justin Fields. There were high hopes for the Bears entering the season, but they were one of the league’s worst through the first part of the year before picking up some victories late in the schedule. Fields hasn’t been bad, but he certainly hasn’t done enough to convince the fan base and the ownership that he is the team’s best quarterback option going forward.

And definitely not enough to kill the possibility of the team drafting his replacement with that first overall pick. The Class of 2024 promises to be top-heavy when it comes to quarterback talent, as there are two prized prospects that most of the QB-hungry NFL teams are shooting for.

So what will the Bears choose to do? Here are the betting odds for all of the possibilities, presented by BetOnline:

Drafting A QB Or Trading The Pick Seems Most Likely

Draft QB (-175)

This is the most likely option of the bunch. Passing on Caleb Williams would be a surprise, and the team could use Fields as trade fodder as they bring in his replacement.

Trade Pick (+140)

If they decide to keep Fields and build around him as the quarterback of the future, then they could dangle the pick for other QB-hungry teams. They may be able to get a kings’ ransom, too, as Caleb Williams is considered to be one of the better NFL prospects that we have seen in recent memory. But would the team trade the first overall pick in back-to-back years?

Bet on Bears Will Trade The Pick (+140) at BetOnline

Draft Offensive Non-QB (+700)

Would the team simply stay put and surprise everyone by selecting a non-QB offensive player? Marvin Harrison Jr. has been considered the top non-QB prospect throughout the year, and will almost certainly be a top-5 pick this year, but could the Bears make him the #1?

Draft Defensive Player (+1200)

The Bears need help on both sides of the ball, as their defense is ranked even worse than their offense. But there is no defensive quick fix in the upcoming draft class, and there is a good chance that there won’t be a defender selected within the top-10 during the upcoming process.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz justin fields celly falcons usa
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: What Will The Bears Do With The First Overall Pick?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Travis Etienne Jagurs pic
Betting
NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jaguars, Packers, and Dolphins Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024

Week 18 of the 2023 regular season is upon us and that means playoffs are on the horizon. Three playoff spots are still available in the AFC and two are…

Myles Turner Pacers pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Bucks Vs. Pacers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024

Tonight, the Bucks will be on the road to face the Pacers for the fifth time this season. Milwaukee comes into this game with a 24-9 record, the second-best in…

rsz dm 231231 why lamar jackson has put up fantasy mvp numbers
Betting
NFL Odds: Lamar Jackson Has Already Locked Up The MVP Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
DAVE PORTNOY CELTICS GETTY
Betting
Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy cashes $1 million ticket on Michigan to win Rose Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 02 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Saturday’s Lions Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
rsz 231211134504 01 joe flacco
Betting
NFL Odds: Joe Flacco Is Making A Run At Comeback Player Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 29 2023
Arrow to top