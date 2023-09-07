Betting

NFL Odds: Travis Kelce’s Injury Will Determine The Betting Line For Chiefs vs. Lions Tonight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz i
rsz i

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions tonight as the 2023 NFL season kicks off, but they might be without one of their most productive players. If Travis Kelce is unable to suit up, then the spread for the game will be much closer than when the odds were originally released.

NFL Odds: Kelce’s Injury Will Determine The Spread

The Chiefs were always listed as 6.5 point favorites. They enter the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl and repeat as champions, and Patrick Mahomes has an insane quarterback rating in opening games.

But these aren’t the same old Lions that we are used to. Detroit is in the middle of a franchise turnaround with Dan Campbell at the helm, and they are favorites to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993.

Bet on Chiefs -4.5 (-110) at BetOnline

6.5 felt like the right number. That was until Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee earlier in the week. With the tight end’s status unknown and very much in doubt, the line for the game dropped a full two points, and is currently sitting at 4.5 as of 1PM Eastern on Thursday afternoon.

Chiefs Currently Sitting At -4.5

That number is subject to change. Kelce will be going through a workout this morning and testing the strength and mobility of the knee in question, and will truly be a gameday decision based on how he feels. If he is able to go, then look for the line to shoot up, possibly back to the original line of 6.5.

Kelce is a massive part of what the Chiefs do on offense. He is by far the favorite target of Mahomes, and is the most productive tight end in the NFL, having 7 straight 1,000+ yard seasons. Noah Gray is the backup, and Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore are the top three wide receivers listed on the depth chart.

Tonight’s game will be played in Kansas City and is set to kick off at 8:20PM Eastern.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz i
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Travis Kelce’s Injury Will Determine The Betting Line For Chiefs vs. Lions Tonight

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11min
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h

The XBet UFC 293 betting offer ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Title bout sees $500 on the table for the UFC action this Saturday night…

Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h

There’s a new crypto casino on the block and Lucky Block are offing new customers 200% in bonuses up to €10,000, as well as 50 FREE spins when you open…

Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Israel Adesanya UFC 3
Betting
Sportsbetting.ag UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 in Free Bets For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland at UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Israel Adesanya UFC Belt
Betting
MyBookie UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8h
Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Betting
BetNow UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8h
Arrow to top