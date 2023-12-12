Betting

NFL Odds: Titans Victory Is 4th Biggest Upset In Monday Night Football History

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
For the Week 14 slate of games around the NFL, no matchup had a larger spread than the Monday Night Football contest. The Miami Dolphins came into the game as one of the top teams in the league, and would take over sole possession of first place in the AFC with a win. The Titans had lost four of their last five games with rookie quarterback Will Levis at the helm, and were 4-8 and in last place in the AFC South entering the contest.

NFL: Titans Complete 4th Largest Upset In MNF History

Miami was favored by 13.5, and deservedly so.

On top of the obvious talent gap between the team, there were a couple of other factors that made the Dolphins appear to be locked in for an easy victory. The Titans were without their star defensive lineman as Jeffery Simmons was sidelined with an injury, and the game would be played in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins had yet to lose at home this season and have looked dominant at times inside Hard Rock Stadium, and the Titans had yet to pick up a win on the road in 2023.

The sloppy game between the two sides really got interesting in the fourth quarter, when a pair of crucial mistakes by the Titans allowed Miami to take a 14-point lead with under 3 minutes remaining. And if you haven’t seen the statistic by now, NFL teams were 767-0 since 2017 when leading by 14+ points with fewer than 3 minutes on the clock before Monday night. There is now a mark in the loss column.

Dolphins Not Their Usual Selves On Offense

When it comes to the betting odds, the 13.5 point upset was the fourth-largest in Monday Night Football history, and the second-largest since 1978. The most recent 13+ point underdog to win a MNF was the Bengals over the Steelers in 2020 with a 14.5 point margin.

There were a handful of reasons for why the Dolphins weren’t their usual selves. They were down two of their best offensive linemen coming into the game, and center Connor Williams suffered a leg injury during the game that appeared to be serious. Things got even worse when NFL MVP candidate Tyreek Hill had his ankle rolled up on during a play in the first quarter, and he was able to participate in just 33 offensive snaps in the game.

Before the contest, the early line for next week’s game between the Dolphins and Jets stood at 12 in favor of Miami. That number has now been dropped to 9 after Monday night’s results.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony R. Cardenas

