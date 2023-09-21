Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday's Giants Vs. 49ers Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Heading into Week 3, the San Francisco 49ers are 10.5-point favorites vs. the New York Giants. The 49ers’ talent on both sides of the ball blows the Giants’ roster out of the water. New York would truly need a miracle to win their TNF matchup vs. the Niners. 

In the first six quarters of the 2023 season, the Giants had been outscored 60-0. They turned it around in the second half of Week 2 and outscored the Cardinals 31-8 to win the game, 31-28. San Francisco looks dominant in the run game once again and the Giants have looked horrible vs. on defense. The 49ers shouldn’t have any problems beating the Giants tonight.

Four starters have already been ruled out for the Giants tonight


Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll take a look at the best prop bets for the Ravens vs. Bengals game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Giants vs. 49ers game Week 3

1. Daniel Jones Over 32.5 pass attempts @ (-126) via BetOnline 

In Week 1 vs. a tough Cowboys defense, the Giants scored zero points and Daniel Jones only had 28 pass attempts. During the first half of Week 2, New York went scoreless again. The Giants went into the locker room and knew that they were still in the game. New York came out strong in the second half and QB Daniel Jones put the team on his back.

He finished the game with 37 pass attempts, 321 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns. That’s the kind of performance the Giants are going to need tonight from Jones. Their offense is more effective when Jones is playing freely and is confident. Against an elite defense like the 49ers, Jones might not have the same luck. However, the Giants are still going to need to pass the ball a lot more with Saquon Barkley out for this matchup.

Bet Daniel Jones Over  32.5 pass attempts (-126) @ BetOnline

2. Christian McCaffrey Over 81.5 rushing yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

This season, Christian McCaffrey has 42 carries through two games for 268 rushing yards. That’s an average of (134.0) rushing yards per game. Against the Giants tonight, the All-Pro RB has a chance to have another 100+ yard rushing performance. In Week 1, the Giants allowed Dallas’ Tony Pollard to get 70 rushing yards and James Conner had 106 against them in Week 2.

McCaffrey had 162 rushing yards in Week 1 and 116 in Week 2. The Giants’ defense has not proved they can stop the run this season and they’ll have a tough time doing that tonight vs. one of the top RBs in the NFL. In 13 career games with the 49ers, McCaffrey is averaging (78.0) rushing yards. Only a few yards shy of his O/U set at 81.5 tonight.

Bet Christian McCaffrey Over  81.5 rushing yards (-115) @ BetOnline

3. Javon Hargrave Over 0.5 a sack @ (+127) via BetOnline

This offseason, DT Javon Hargrave signed a massive deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He had a career-high 11 sacks last year with the Eagles and the 49ers wanted to boost their defensive line. In Week 3, the 49ers are playing the Giants on TNF. New York is currently dealing with injuries on their offensive line.

The Giants are going to have inexperienced players on the interior of their offensive line. That could result in Javin Hargrave getting an easy chance to have a sack tonight. He already has one of the season and the opportunity will be there tonight for him to get one, maybe even multiple sacks.

Bet JavonHargrave Over  0.5 a sack (+127) @ BetOnline

