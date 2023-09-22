Through their first two games of the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-1. In Week 1, they beat the Colts on the road 31-21 but lost to Kansas City 17-9 in their home opener. For Houston, they have lost both of their first two matchups with rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

In his first NFL start, the offense failed to score a touchdown and the Texans lost 25-9 in Week 1. The offense improved in Week 2, but they lost 31-20 to the Colts at home. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Jaguars are heavy betting favorites.

Will the Texans be able to get their first win of the season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll take a look at the best prop bets for the Ravens vs. Bengals game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Texans vs. Jaguars game Week 3

1. Calvin Ridley Over 67.5 receiving yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

After being away from football for nearly two seasons, Calvin Ridley is back where he belongs. The 28-year-old is having a solid first season with the Jaguars through two games. In Week 1, he had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Ridley and the offense did not enjoy as much success last week vs. the Chiefs. They failed to score a touchdown and Ridley had two catches for 32 yards.

Heading into Week 3, Ridley should have a favorable matchup vs. the Texans. Their starting CB Derek Stingley Jr. is doubtful to play on Sunday. Backup Shaquill Griffin is an easier matchup for Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley. His O/U for receiving yards in Week 3 is set at 67.5. With Stingley out, Ridley should have a big game vs. Houston.

2. C.J. Stroud Over 232.5 passing yards @ (-112) via BetOnline

Through their first two games of the season, the Jaguars defense is allowing 19 points per game. The Colts scored 21 points against them in a win and the Chiefs scored 17 against them in a loss. In that first game vs. Indianapolis, rookie QB Anthony Richardson threw for 223 passing yards. Against Kansas City in Week 2, the Jags let Patrick Mahomes have 305 passing yards.

In his first two career NFL starts, C.J. Stroud is averaging 313 passing yards per game. He had 242 in Week 1 and 384 in Week 2. To win vs. the Jaguars on Sunday, the Texans are going to need a big performance from Stroud. That means he’ll have to be passing a lot. His O/U set of 232.5 passing yards is very attainable for the 21-year-old.

3. Trevor Lawrence Over 13.5 rushing yards @ (121) via BetOnline

At six-foot-six, Trevor Lawrence is not the average QB. He’s a dual-threat player that can beat you on the ground and through the air. The 23-year-old has yet to miss a start in his NFL career and has proved to be durable. When a play breaks down, Lawrence is quick to react and will tuck the ball and run. He’s already carried the ball 12 times this season. If he keeps up that pace, he’ll easily break his rushing totals from his first two seasons.

Lawrence’s O/U is set at 13.5 yards for Sunday vs. the Texans. In Week 1, he carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and had five carries for 26 yards in Week 2. Against a weaker Texans squad, Lawrence should have no problem breaking 13.5 rushing yards. In four career games vs. Houston, Trevor Lawrence has a record of 1-3. However, he’s never had all the talent that the team has this season.