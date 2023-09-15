After their performance last Sunday, the Bengals are putting that game behind them for Week 2. They have a tough matchup against their division rivals. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens won at home vs. the Texans, 25-9 in Week 1. The Bengals only scored three points vs. the Browns to start the season.

Coming into Week 2, the Bengals are (-3) at home vs. the Ravens. Baltimore had a well-balanced offensive attack in Week 1, but they played a Texans team that isn’t projected to have a great season. Cincinnati was outworked on both sides of the ball to open the season. Joe Burrow and the offense would like to get more than a field goal in Week 2 vs. Baltimore.

Can the Bengals get their first win of the season this Sunday vs. the Ravens?

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Bengals game Week 2

1. Joe Burrow Over 260.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

In Week 1, the Bengals’ offense had a horrible start to the season. The team only attempted two field goals last Sunday and only had three points the entire game. Additionally, Joe Burrow had a career-low 82 passing yards that game. Cincinnati failed to put drives together and that’s why they don’t have a touchdown scored yet this season.

However, they get the chance to erase the tough loss and come out this Sunday hungry for a win. Most importantly, Joe Burrow wants to play better. In five career games vs. the Ravens, the 26-year-old has averaged (311.2) passing yards and has thrown for nine touchdowns. Oddsmakers at BetOnline have Burrow O/U set at (260.5) for Sunday. With his career success vs. the Ravens, Burrow is in a great position to have over 260.5 passing yards.

2. Lamar Jackson Over 44.5 rushing yards @ (-117) via BetOnline

After J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury, the Ravens will turn to their backups to split the workload. Gus Edward and Justice Hill will split time at RB for Baltimore. While they managed to win vs. the Texans, that RB duo won’t have that kind of success every game. The Ravens might have to turn to their MVP QB to make some plays.

Lamar Jackson doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone. While he’s still searching for a championship, the dual-threat QB has had a lot of individual success. This Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals will be Jackson’s ninth time playing Cincinnati. In the first eight games, he’s averaged (73.5) rushing yards. BetOnline has his O/U set at (44.5) for Week 2. Without Dobbins in the backfield, the Ravens could look to add a few more designed QB runs with Lamar.

3. Longest field goal to be Over 46.5 yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Ravens and Bengals features two of the best kickers in the NFL. Justin Tucker is a Super Bowl champion and a six-time All-Pro. He’s widely regarded as the best kicker in the NFL. A 46.5-yard field goal is more than makable for the veteran kicker.

On the other side, the Bengals have Evan McPherson. He’s only in his third NFL season, but he’s proved to be one of the best young kickers. In the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl in 2021, he was perfect on extra points and field goal tries through four games. With Tucker and McPherson playing on Sunday, there’s a strong chance a field goal of over 46.5 yards is made.