The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road in Week 8 to face the Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are 3-4 this season after a loss to the Steelers in Week 7. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are well rested coming off of their Week 7 bye. Dallas is 4-2 this season after a win in Week 6 vs. the Chargers.

Since Week 4, the Rams have lost one game and then won the next. If that trend continues. they’d be due for a win this Sunday vs. the Cowboys. Dallas has done the same in their last four games played as well. They lost in Week 3, won in Week 4, lost in Week 5, and then won again in Week 6. Based on their trend, the Cowboys are due for a loss this weekend. Will those trends stay true?

1. Tony Pollard Under 68.5 rushing yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

Without Ezekiel Elliot on the team this season, Tony Pollard is the clear RB1 for the Cowboys. He has 96 total carries this season, 68 more than the next closest RB on Dallas’ roster. This is Pollard’s backfield in 2023, but he hasn’t capitalized over his last three games. In weeks 1-3, Pollard averaged (88.0) rushing yards per game.

Over his last three games, Pollard is averaging only (35.3) yards per game. Pollard also had 30 or less rushing yards in his last two games. Heading into Sunday vs. the Rams, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (68.5). The 26-year-old is trending downward in his last three games and taking his prop for under (68.5) rushing yards is a smart bet.

2. Puka Nacua Over 6.5 receptions @ (+112) via BetOnline

Cooper Kupp missed the first four games of the season on the IR. In his place, the Rams used rookie WR Puca Nacua in Kupp’s role and he absolutely thrived. Even with Kupps’ return, Nacua has been an elite receiver for Los Angeles in 2023. He’s second in the league with (58) receptions and could be in first if he has a big game this weekend vs. the Cowboys.

This season, Nacua is averaging (8.2) catches per game. His O/U for catches on Sunday is set at (6.5). Nacua has gone over that number in five of his seven games this season. The 22-year-old is on pace to have an incredible rookie season with the Rams and his future is bright.

3. Dak Prescott Under 1.5 passing touchdowns @ (-115) via BetOnline

Despite a down season for QB Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are still 4-2 and have playoff hopes in 2023. Prescott’s (222.2) yards per game are the lowest of his career since 2017. His overall effectiveness was on the decline last season, not to mention he also missed five games due to injury which did not help. The 30-year-old was tied with a league-leading 15 interceptions in 2022.

That slow start has carried over to his 2023 campaign. So far this season, Prescott has thrown for six passing touchdowns in six games and has thrown four interceptions. He’s only had over (1.5) passing touchdowns in one game this season. For Sunday, his O/U for passing touchdowns is set at (1.5). Taking the under for that prop is a strong bet for Week 8.