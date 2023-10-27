NFL

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Rams Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Puka Nacua Rams pic
Puka Nacua Rams pic

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road in Week 8 to face the Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are 3-4 this season after a loss to the Steelers in Week 7. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are well rested coming off of their Week 7 bye. Dallas is 4-2 this season after a win in Week 6 vs. the Chargers. 

Since Week 4, the Rams have lost one game and then won the next. If that trend continues. they’d be due for a win this Sunday vs. the Cowboys. Dallas has done the same in their last four games played as well. They lost in Week 3, won in Week 4, lost in Week 5, and then won again in Week 6. Based on their trend, the Cowboys are due for a loss this weekend. Will those trends stay true?

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will be on the road this weekend to face the Cowboys

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Rams vs. Cowboys game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Rams vs. Cowboys game Week 8

1. Tony Pollard Under  68.5 rushing yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

Without Ezekiel Elliot on the team this season, Tony Pollard is the clear RB1 for the Cowboys. He has 96 total carries this season, 68 more than the next closest RB on Dallas’ roster. This is Pollard’s backfield in 2023, but he hasn’t capitalized over his last three games. In weeks 1-3, Pollard averaged (88.0) rushing yards per game.

Over his last three games, Pollard is averaging only (35.3) yards per game. Pollard also had 30 or less rushing yards in his last two games. Heading into Sunday vs. the Rams, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (68.5). The 26-year-old is trending downward in his last three games and taking his prop for under (68.5) rushing yards is a smart bet.

Bet Tony Pollard Under 68.5 rushing yards (-115) @ BetOnline

2. Puka Nacua Over 6.5 receptions @ (+112) via BetOnline 

Cooper Kupp missed the first four games of the season on the IR. In his place, the Rams used rookie WR Puca Nacua in Kupp’s role and he absolutely thrived. Even with Kupps’ return, Nacua has been an elite receiver for Los Angeles in 2023. He’s second in the league with (58) receptions and could be in first if he has a big game this weekend vs. the Cowboys.

This season, Nacua is averaging (8.2) catches per game. His O/U for catches on Sunday is set at (6.5). Nacua has gone over that number in five of his seven games this season. The 22-year-old is on pace to have an incredible rookie season with the Rams and his future is bright.

Bet Puka Nacua Over 6.5 receptions (+112) @ BetOnline

3. Dak Prescott Under 1.5 passing touchdowns @ (-115) via BetOnline

Despite a down season for QB Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are still 4-2 and have playoff hopes in 2023. Prescott’s (222.2) yards per game are the lowest of his career since 2017. His overall effectiveness was on the decline last season, not to mention he also missed five games due to injury which did not help. The 30-year-old was tied with a league-leading 15 interceptions in 2022.

That slow start has carried over to his 2023 campaign. So far this season, Prescott has thrown for six passing touchdowns in six games and has thrown four interceptions. He’s only had over (1.5) passing touchdowns in one game this season. For Sunday, his O/U for passing touchdowns is set at (1.5). Taking the under for that prop is a strong bet for Week 8.

Bet Dak Prescott Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz steelers browns 3 1620x1080 1
NFL

LATEST Pittsburgh Steelers Haven’t Gained 400 Yards In A Game In Nearly 3 Years

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5min
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Rams Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  28min

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road in Week 8 to face the Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are 3-4 this season after a loss to…

rsz usatsi 21719690 168397563 lowres
NFL
NFL Trade Rumors: Could The Patriots Trade For Kirk Cousins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The Minnesota Vikings started off the year being one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. They began with a 1-4 record, with their lone victory coming over the…

Zay Jones Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars Injury Report: Zay Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Jacksonville in Week 8 vs. the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
usatsi 21655929 168390307 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL
LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Arrow to top