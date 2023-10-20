This Sunday, there are two matchups across the league where both teams have four or more wins this season. The 5-1 Detroit Lions will be on the road in Week 7 to face the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 6. Baltimore is favored (-3) to win at home vs. Detroit.

In their last game, the Lions were on the road to face the Buccaneers. Jared Goff led his team to a 20-6 victory after RB David Montgomery went down early with a rib injury. The team relied on the arm of their veteran QB and he delivered. Additionally, the Lions’ defense did not allow a touchdown in Week 6. For the Ravens, they are coming off a 24-16 win in London vs. the Titans. Baltimore is 4-2 this season and are first in the AFC North. In league history, the Lions and Ravens have only played six times. The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-1.

The Lions will face the Ravens on the road this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

1. Zay Flowers Over 56.5 receiving yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

Over the past few seasons, the Ravens have really only had Mark Andrews as a pass catcher they can rely on for production. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Baltimore knew they needed to add a talented WR to the roster. With the 22nd overall pick, the Ravens selected Zay Flowers out of Boston College. At five-foot-eight, Flowers is not the biggest player on the field, but his skill level and elusiveness are top-tier.

Through six games this season, Flowers leads the team in receptions (35) and receiving yards (367). The Rookie is averaging (61.2) yards per game in 2023. For Sunday, Flowers’ O/U for receiving yards is set at (56.5). He’s gone over that number in three of his games this season. Look for the rookie to have another big game receiving vs. the Lions.

2. Jared Goff over (246.5) passing yards @ (-106) via BetOnline

During their Week 6 contest vs. the Bucs, RB David Montgomery injured his ribs early on in the game. He’s doubtful to play this Sunday and that will hurt how effective the Lions run the ball. Luckily, they have a QB in Jared Goff who’s more than capable of carrying the team on his arm. We saw him do that last week with 44 pass attempts for 353 yards.

On Sunday, Goff’s O/U for passing yards is at (246.5). He’s gone over that number in three of his six games played this season. Goff is averaging (269/7) yards per game in 2023. The Lions are a bit banged up on offense, but that doesn’t mean they cannot still produce like they did in Week 6. Against the Bucs, Goff found 10 different receivers for at least one catch.

3. Lamar Jackson Under (55.5) rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

This season, the Ravens have been using Lamar Jackson as a passer more than a runner. In previous years, the Ravens did not have as much talent on offense and Jackson had to make a lot of that happen. During his 2023 campaign, Jackson has not been as run-heavy as we’ve seen in the past. His rushing yards per game are down from (63.7) in 2022 to (54.5) in 2023.

Against the Lions on Sunday, Jackson’s O/U for rushing yards is at (55.5). He’s gone under that number in four of his six games this season. Additionally, the Lions have a solid front seven and it won’t be easy to run the ball against them. Teams have found that out the hard way through the first six weeks of the season.