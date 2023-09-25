Tonight, there are two MNF games happening across the league. At 7:15 p.m. EST, the Eagles will be on the road in Tama Bay to face the Buccaneers. Both teams are 2-0 heading into this Week 3 matchup. Philadelphia has beaten the Patriots and the Vikings to start the season.

Tama Bay has wins vs. the Vikings and Bears. In this matchup, the Eagles are favored to win the game by five points. It’s shaping up to be a good test to see where both teams are at.

Can the Buccaneers stun the Eagles at home and start the 2023 season 3-0?

Monday Night Football Eagles/Bucs under 45 -115 The Eagles passing attack has been struggling and Swift isn’t running for 175 vs this Bucs defense. Both offenses should struggle in this matchup and I expect a 21-17 type of game pic.twitter.com/loMzC7hIyn — CamIsMoney (@CamIsMoney18) September 25, 2023

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Buccaneers game Week 3

1. Mike Evans Under 60.5 receiving yards @ (-110) via BetOnline

To start the 2023 season, Mike Evans has had two strong performances. He has 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns. After not being offered a long-term deal by Tampa Bay, Evans showing why he’s one of their best players. While the Bucs are 2-0, the team has not faced anyone as talented as Philly.

The Eagles defensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is going to have to keep his head on a swivel tonight. Philadelphia’s defense as a whole could prove to be too much for Tampa Bay’s offense. If they are struggling, Mike Evans might not have his normal production. In three career games vs. the Eagles, Evans averages (57.7) yards per game. Taking the under for his receiving yards tonight is a strong bet.

2. DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 receptions @ (+122) via BetOnline

Through two games in 2023, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith is leading the team in receiving yards (178). He has 11 receptions this season and has found the endzone in each of his first two games. Tonight, Smith and the Eagles will be facing Tampa Bay. In Week 2, the 24-year-old had four catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Smith’s O/U for receptions tonight is at (5.5). While he didn’t hit that in Week 2, he did have seven receptions in Week 1. He’s looked like Hurt’s favorite target to start the season. The two have a connection from their time together at Alabama and it’s carried over to the NFL. For the Eagles to win tonight, Smith needs to have another big game. The former Heisman Trophy winner is more than capable of that.

3. Josh Sweat Over 0.5 sack @ (+140) via BetOnline

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best defensive units in the NFL. More specifically their defensive line. As a team, they had over 70 sacks last season and four players with 10+ sacks. Josh Sweat was one of them with a career-high (11.0) in 2022. In two games played this season, Sweat already had 1.5 sacks.

He had one sack in Week 1 and then split a sack last week with Jalen Carter. Philadelphia is on the road tonight to face the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s offensive line is not the strongest unit on their team and they haven’t faced anyone as talented as the Eagles. Josh Sweat has a great chance to dominate the Bucs’ offensive line along with his teammates.