Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Eagles Vs. Buccaneers Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Mike Evans and Eagles pic
Mike Evans and Eagles pic

Tonight, there are two MNF games happening across the league. At 7:15 p.m. EST, the Eagles will be on the road in Tama Bay to face the Buccaneers. Both teams are 2-0 heading into this Week 3 matchup. Philadelphia has beaten the Patriots and the Vikings to start the season.

Tama Bay has wins vs. the Vikings and Bears. In this matchup, the Eagles are favored to win the game by five points. It’s shaping up to be a good test to see where both teams are at.

Can the Buccaneers stun the Eagles at home and start the 2023 season 3-0?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll take a look at the best prop bets for the Ravens vs. Bengals game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Buccaneers game Week 3

1. Mike Evans Under 60.5 receiving yards @ (-110) via BetOnline

To start the 2023 season, Mike Evans has had two strong performances. He has 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns. After not being offered a long-term deal by Tampa Bay, Evans showing why he’s one of their best players. While the Bucs are 2-0, the team has not faced anyone as talented as Philly.

The Eagles defensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is going to have to keep his head on a swivel tonight. Philadelphia’s defense as a whole could prove to be too much for Tampa Bay’s offense. If they are struggling, Mike Evans might not have his normal production. In three career games vs. the Eagles, Evans averages (57.7) yards per game. Taking the under for his receiving yards tonight is a strong bet.

Bet Mike Evans Under  60.5 receiving yards (-115) @ BetOnline

2. DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 receptions @ (+122) via BetOnline 

Through two games in 2023, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith is leading the team in receiving yards (178). He has 11 receptions this season and has found the endzone in each of his first two games. Tonight, Smith and the Eagles will be facing Tampa Bay. In Week 2, the 24-year-old had four catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Smith’s O/U for receptions tonight is at (5.5). While he didn’t hit that in Week 2, he did have seven receptions in Week 1. He’s looked like Hurt’s favorite target to start the season. The two have a connection from their time together at Alabama and it’s carried over to the NFL. For the Eagles to win tonight, Smith needs to have another big game. The former Heisman Trophy winner is more than capable of that.

Bet DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 receptions (+115) @ BetOnline

3. Josh Sweat Over 0.5 sack @ (+140) via BetOnline 

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best defensive units in the NFL. More specifically their defensive line. As a team, they had over 70 sacks last season and four players with 10+ sacks. Josh Sweat was one of them with a career-high (11.0) in 2022. In two games played this season, Sweat already had 1.5 sacks.

He had one sack in Week 1 and then split a sack last week with Jalen Carter. Philadelphia is on the road tonight to face the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s offensive line is not the strongest unit on their team and they haven’t faced anyone as talented as the Eagles. Josh Sweat has a great chance to dominate the Bucs’ offensive line along with his teammates.

Bet Josh Sweat Over 0.5  a sack (+140) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Mike Evans and Eagles pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Eagles Vs. Buccaneers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  52min
Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks
Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  9h

Fans are treated to a double bill for the latest instalment of Monday Night Football, and we are taking a closer look at this evening’s matchup in Florida by offering…

College Football Same Game Parlay Picks
Betting
College Football Best Bets For Same Game Parlays Week 4: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Ole Miss vs Alabama
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 23 2023

In what may well turn out to be one of the defining gameweeks of the season, this weekend’s loaded slate boasts a handful of truly heavyweight clashes. We have selected…

230903083412 01 deion sanders colorado tcu 0902
Betting
NCAA Odds: Colorado Buffaloes Proposition Bets Found At BetOnline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 22 2023
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Texans Vs. Jaguars Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Giants Vs. 49ers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 21 2023
George Pickens Steelers pic 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Three prop bets for Monday’s Browns vs. Steelers game via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2023
Arrow to top