Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Cowboys Vs. Chargers Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Keenan Allen Chargers pic
Keenan Allen Chargers pic

After a bye in Week 5, the Chargers will host the Cowboys on MNF to end Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. In Week 5, Dallas played their worst game of the season, losing 42-10 to the 49ers. Before their bye in Week 5, the Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17. 

Los Angeles will be getting back one of their best playmakers tonight vs. the Cowboys. Austin Ekeler hasn’t played since Week 1. The veteran RB is back tonight vs. Dallas. He’ll hope to provide a nice spark on offense. However, the Cowboys’ defense will be looking to avenge themselves after giving up 42 points to the 49ers in Week 5.

The Chargers will have a winning record if they beat the Cowboys tonight on MNF

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Cowboys vs. Chargers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Chargers game Week 6

1. Keenan Allen Over 7.5 receptions @ (+114) via BetOnline

With Mike Williams’ season-ending injury, Keenan Allen has been the Chargers’ true WR1 for the past few games. Allen has thrived in that spot and has put up some monster numbers. In Week 3, he had 18 receptions for 215 yards and he also was 1-1 for 49 yards and a passing touchdown. The veteran WR will need to have a big performance tonight if LA wants to beat Dallas.

Tonight, Allen’s O/U for receptions is at (7.5), a number he’s gone over in two of his four games played this season. Keenan Allen will likely see Stephon Gilmore shadowing him all night. The former All-Pro CB had to step up for the Cowboys when Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury. The 31-year-old WR is due for a big prime-time performance after having only three catches in Week 4.

Bet Keenan Allen Over 7.5 receptions (+114) @ BetOnline

2. Tony Pollard Under 73.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline 

The 2022 season was Ezekiel Elliott’s last with the Dallas Cowboys. They used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard who’s been the clear-cut RB1 for the Cowboys in 2023. He leads the team with 81 carries this season. Dallas’ next-closest RB only has 25 carries over five games. Despite Pollard being the RB1, his production has not been everything the Cowboys had hoped for.

Against the Chargers tonight, his O/U for rushing yards is at (70.5). He’s only gone over that number in two of his five games this season. In Dallas’ last game, Pollard only had eight rushes for 29 yards in a 42-10 blowout loss. The Cowboys averaged the eighth-most rushing yards (124.4) per game as a team in 2023.

Bet Tony Pollard Under 70.5 rushing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

3. CeeDee Lamb Under (73.5) receiving yards @ (-104) via BetOnline

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys have not gotten WR CeeDee Lamb heavily involved in the offense. He only had one game this season where he had over four catches. The Cowboys’ passing attack has been spread out this season and they are getting a number of players involved. Michael Gallup and rookie TE Jake Fergeson are the next-highest receivers in yards per game on the team after Lamb.

Through five games, Lamb is averaging (71.6) yards per contest. His O/U for receiving yards tonight vs. the Chargers is set at (73.5). Lamb has only gone over that number in two games this season. He did that in the Cowboys’ first two games of the season and hasn’t done so since.

Bet CeeDee Lamb Under 73.5 receiving yards (-104) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz bill belichick 1
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Will Bill Belichick Retire Before The Start Of The 2024 Season?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 13 2023
DAndre Swift Eagles pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Eagles Vs. Jets Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 13 2023

This Sunday, the Jets will be home underdogs when they face the Eagles. Philadelphia is one of two teams that are still unbeaten this season. The Eagles are averaging (28.2)…

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Broncos Vs. Chiefs Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 12 2023

To start Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Chiefs will host the Broncos on TNF. Denver will be trying to snap a 15-game losing streak to Kansas City….

NFL Week 6 Public Betting
Betting
Denver Broncos Managing to Edge the Chiefs in the Latest NFL Week 6 Public Betting Figures
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 12 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is The Current MVP Favorite At BetOnline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 10 2023
a6eb81e0 6646 11ee bea7 662eaae101bd
Betting
NFL Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Are Dominant, Bills And Cowboys Fall After Week 5
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
Romeo Doubs Packers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Packers Vs. Raiders Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top