After a bye in Week 5, the Chargers will host the Cowboys on MNF to end Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. In Week 5, Dallas played their worst game of the season, losing 42-10 to the 49ers. Before their bye in Week 5, the Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17.

Los Angeles will be getting back one of their best playmakers tonight vs. the Cowboys. Austin Ekeler hasn’t played since Week 1. The veteran RB is back tonight vs. Dallas. He’ll hope to provide a nice spark on offense. However, the Cowboys’ defense will be looking to avenge themselves after giving up 42 points to the 49ers in Week 5.

The Chargers will have a winning record if they beat the Cowboys tonight on MNF

1. Keenan Allen Over 7.5 receptions @ (+114) via BetOnline

With Mike Williams’ season-ending injury, Keenan Allen has been the Chargers’ true WR1 for the past few games. Allen has thrived in that spot and has put up some monster numbers. In Week 3, he had 18 receptions for 215 yards and he also was 1-1 for 49 yards and a passing touchdown. The veteran WR will need to have a big performance tonight if LA wants to beat Dallas.

Tonight, Allen’s O/U for receptions is at (7.5), a number he’s gone over in two of his four games played this season. Keenan Allen will likely see Stephon Gilmore shadowing him all night. The former All-Pro CB had to step up for the Cowboys when Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury. The 31-year-old WR is due for a big prime-time performance after having only three catches in Week 4.

2. Tony Pollard Under 73.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The 2022 season was Ezekiel Elliott’s last with the Dallas Cowboys. They used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard who’s been the clear-cut RB1 for the Cowboys in 2023. He leads the team with 81 carries this season. Dallas’ next-closest RB only has 25 carries over five games. Despite Pollard being the RB1, his production has not been everything the Cowboys had hoped for.

Against the Chargers tonight, his O/U for rushing yards is at (70.5). He’s only gone over that number in two of his five games this season. In Dallas’ last game, Pollard only had eight rushes for 29 yards in a 42-10 blowout loss. The Cowboys averaged the eighth-most rushing yards (124.4) per game as a team in 2023.

3. CeeDee Lamb Under (73.5) receiving yards @ (-104) via BetOnline

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys have not gotten WR CeeDee Lamb heavily involved in the offense. He only had one game this season where he had over four catches. The Cowboys’ passing attack has been spread out this season and they are getting a number of players involved. Michael Gallup and rookie TE Jake Fergeson are the next-highest receivers in yards per game on the team after Lamb.

Through five games, Lamb is averaging (71.6) yards per contest. His O/U for receiving yards tonight vs. the Chargers is set at (73.5). Lamb has only gone over that number in two games this season. He did that in the Cowboys’ first two games of the season and hasn’t done so since.