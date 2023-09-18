In Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers were only able to score seven points vs. the 49ers. Kenny Pickett had one passing touchdown and two interceptions. As a team, the Steelers struggled to run the ball and their defense was no match for San Francisco.

Their opponent tonight is the Cleveland Browns who won 24-3 in Week 1 vs. the Bengals. However, their top WR Amari Cooper is unlikely to play on MNF vs. the Steelers. Cleveland’s defense looked strong to open the season and it won’t be an easy game for Pittsburgh tonight at home.

The Steelers are in danger of dropping to 0-2 if they can’t win at home tonight vs. the Browns

Browns are debuting their White-Out Series uniforms Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/E6xOMKkXPH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Browns vs. Steelers game Week 2

1. George Pickens Over 44.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

As a rookie in 2022 for the Steelers, George Pickens played in all 17 games and made 12 starts. He had 52 catches for 801 receiving yards and has the potential to do much more than that this season. In Week 1 vs. the 49ers, Pickens had five catches for 36 yards. The Steelers’ offense struggled in their first game.

With Diontae Johnson out tonight, George Pickens should become Kenny Pickett’s first option. In two career games vs. the Browns, Pickens is averaging (55.5) receiving yards per game. During his last game against Cleveland, the 22-year-old had three catches for 72 years. As the likely WR1 for the Steelers tonight, Pickens should be able to have more than 44.5 receiving yards.

2. Nick Chubb Over 84.5 rushing yards @ (-126) via BetOnline

Without Amari Cooper tonight, the Browns’ passing game might not be as explosive. However, they do have four-time Pro Bowl RB, Nick Chubb. The 27-year-old is entering his sixth season with the Browns and is already off to a hot start. In Week 1, he had 18 carries for 106 yards along with four catches for 21 yards.

Tonight, Chubb will be playing in his 10th career game vs. the Steelers. He averages (72.6) rushing yards per game in nine contests vs. Pittsburgh. Last season, Chubb had 113 rushing yards game vs. the Steelers. With one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, the Browns will likely lean on their dominant run game again in Week 2.

3. Kenny Pickett Over 30.5 pass attempts @ (-112) via BetOnline

In Week 1, the Steelers’ offense struggled vs. the 49ers. Pittsburgh found themselves trying to fight their way back into the game. That resulted in QB Kenny Pickett throwing a lot of passes. The Steelers won’t have any easy matchup tonight vs. the Browns and their dominant run game.

If they are in a similar position as last week, Pickett could have a lot of pass attempts once again. Pickett’s O/U on pass attempts for tonight’s game is 30.5. The over on his pass attempts feels like a strong play.