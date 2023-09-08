The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2023 NFL season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl and repeat as champions. They still find themselves atop the odds board, but their designation took a shift after their opening night loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
NFL Odds On Super Bowl Shift After Chiefs Loss On Thursday
Patrick Mahomes and company were listed at +650 throughout most of the summer. They were the overall favorite at essentially every sportsbook, with the Philadelphia Eagles trailing not far behind. Kansas City was projected to have the most wins, win the Super Bowl, and have the league MVP as their quarterback.
Things didn’t get off to a very hot start for the Chiefs as they opened the season against the Lions. Granted, they were missing two of their best players due to contract holdouts and injuries, which certainly affected how they played. But they still had the great Mahomes, who was unable to overcome a lack of weapons, which ultimately cost them a chance at victory.
The Lions won by a score of 21-20.
The Chiefs are still the Super Bowl favorite on Friday morning, but the odds have changed for both they and the Lions. Kansas City saw a small rise in their number, going from +650 up to +700, just ahead of the Eagles who have been sitting at +750.
Lions Have Their Line Affected, Too
The 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl
Chiefs +700
Eagles +750
49ers +850
Bills +950
Bengals +1100
Cowboys +1200
Ravens +1600
Lions +1600
Jets +1600
Chargers +2000
The Lions saw a swing, too. They had entered the year with a designation of +2200, as they have been widely regarded as the 4th-best team in the NFC heading into the season. But after defeating the defending champions on the road in Week 1, their number has dropped all the way down to +1600. They are still behind the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys when it comes to NFC teams, but the gap has been shortened significantly.
As it stands on Friday morning, the Lions +1600 designation is on par with the Ravens and Jets, and just ahead of the Chargers and Dolphins.
Detroit will play 3 of its next 4 games at home, including dates against the Panthers and Falcons. Don’t be surprised to see Dan Campbell and company 4-5 wins through the first 6 games of the year.
