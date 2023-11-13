Betting

NFL Odds: Sportsbooks Give Aaron Rodgers 25% Chance Of Returning In 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
Aaron Rodgers made his weekly public appearance on Sunday night, pacing up and down the sidelines with a headset on as the Jets fell to the Raiders in prime time. The injured quarterback has vowed to defy the science and the doctors and attempt to make an unheard of return to action during the 2023 NFL season after a torn Achilles, and the oddsmakers have finally made the topic available for public betting.

NFL Odds: You Can Bet On Whether Aaron Rodgers Returns Or Not

There have been mixed reports about the situation regarding Rodgers and his injury, but he has always made sure to keep the news positive. He has dropped hints during interviews and through social media about his return being on the horizon, and was heard telling another player “give me a couple weeks” during a postgame handshake in Week 9.

But there was some concrete news that came out on Sunday during the broadcast of the Jets game. It was reported from the sideline that Aaron Rodgers was shooting for mid-December as a return date, and that he knows how crazy of a notion it sounds like.

Bet on Aaron Rodgers WILL Return In 2023 (+300) at BetOnline

The oddsmakers are calling his bluff. At BetOnline, there is a prop bet available in the Weekly Specials section of the NFL tab regarding the comeback. It reads “Will Aaron Rodgers play 1 more down this season”. Currently, “No” is getting a designation of -500, while “Yes” sits at +300. While the math is not exact, the sportsbook is giving Rodgers a roughly 25% chance of coming back to the NFL this season.

Jets Could Use Some Offensive Help

The Jets could certainly use him. It looked like New York could be poised to make a run after a solid start to the season, but they have lost two in a row and are now on the outside looking in. Their offense has been dreadful, and as a team, they have scored just 3 touchdowns in their last 5 games. Zach Wilson has shown some improvement here and there, but the QB play is a far cry from what the Jets expected entering the season with Rodgers at the helm.

Should he stick to his word and his timeline, returning in mid-December would likely pin him against a division rival for his first game back. The Jets are scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on December 17th.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
