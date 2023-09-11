Betting

NFL Odds: Ryan Tannehill Favored To Be First QB Benched In 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz fffff1
rsz fffff1

The Tennessee Titans suffered an opening week loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has received the brunt of the blame. And due to his poor performance, he now has the distinction of NFL quarterback to be benched first in 2023.

NFL Odds: Tannehill, Wilson Are QBs Likeliest To Be Benched First

Tannehill’s job was already in question entering the season. He is well removed from his short stint as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and has seen a sharp decline in recent years. He struggled with injuries in 2022, playing in just 12 games, and didn’t perform well in the times that he was able to remain on the field. Tannehill finished the year with just over 2,500 yards, and threw 6 interceptions to go along with 13 touchdowns. The Titans were 6-6 in games that he started.

Tennessee has players waiting in the wings, too. They’ve picked quarterbacks within the first three rounds in each of the past two drafts, making the starter’s job anything but secure. Based on the odds board, Malik Willis and Will Levis had better be ready to go at any moment.

Bet on Tannehill First QB Benched (+600) at BetOnline

The Titans only lost by 1 on Sunday, but Tannehill did them no favors. He completed less than half of his passes, going 16 for 34 and throwing for 198 yards. He threw zero touchdowns, but did have three passes intercepted, and finished with a QBR of an abysmal 10.3.

Mayfield Moves Down To 4th, Russell Wilson Up

As of Monday morning, the odds board for which NFL quarterback will be benched first is headed by none other than Ryan Tannehill. He comes in with a +600 designation, passing Baker Mayfield (+900), who entered the season as the “leader”.

But the Titans’ QB isn’t the only one who saw a big just in the category during the opening weekend. Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson is now sitting at +700, just behind Tannehill. And while his numbers may not have been as poor, the danger of a benching is there given that Denver is interested in nothing but winning.

Mayfield had a solid enough day to lead the Buccaneers to an underdog victory, which moved him far enough down the board to now have the fourth-shortest odds. Texans rookie CJ Stroud is now at +750, and Commanders’ Sam Howell rounds out the top-5 at +900.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Brandon Staley Is Now The Favorite To Be First Head Coach Fired

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
BQSP4NTJMZHNZIUNCADQD7NLTM
Betting
Bettor wins almost $4 million on Cowboys spread and Tony Pollard TD vs Giants
Author image Joe Lyons  •  9h

A bettor using the FanDuel sportsbook enjoyed a $3.8 million payout on Sunday Night Football’s clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The lucky punter placed the following…

rsz r1221535 1296x729 16 9
Betting
NFL Odds: Dan Campbell Is Currently Favored To Win Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 9 2023

The NFL season started off with a bang on Thursday night, as the up-and-coming Detroit Lions were able to travel into Arrowhead Stadium and defeat the defending Super Bowl Champions…

rsz ffff
Betting
NFL Odds: Jalen Hurts Now The MVP Favorite After Mahomes, Chiefs Loss To Lions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 9 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top