The Tennessee Titans suffered an opening week loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has received the brunt of the blame. And due to his poor performance, he now has the distinction of NFL quarterback to be benched first in 2023.

NFL Odds: Tannehill, Wilson Are QBs Likeliest To Be Benched First

Ryan Tannehill second INT of the day. pic.twitter.com/7B8lT073XE — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 10, 2023

Tannehill’s job was already in question entering the season. He is well removed from his short stint as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and has seen a sharp decline in recent years. He struggled with injuries in 2022, playing in just 12 games, and didn’t perform well in the times that he was able to remain on the field. Tannehill finished the year with just over 2,500 yards, and threw 6 interceptions to go along with 13 touchdowns. The Titans were 6-6 in games that he started.

Tennessee has players waiting in the wings, too. They’ve picked quarterbacks within the first three rounds in each of the past two drafts, making the starter’s job anything but secure. Based on the odds board, Malik Willis and Will Levis had better be ready to go at any moment.

The Titans only lost by 1 on Sunday, but Tannehill did them no favors. He completed less than half of his passes, going 16 for 34 and throwing for 198 yards. He threw zero touchdowns, but did have three passes intercepted, and finished with a QBR of an abysmal 10.3.

Mayfield Moves Down To 4th, Russell Wilson Up

“It wasn’t a pretty start, but it’s about how you finish.”@BakerMayfield was happy to leave his first @Buccaneers start with a win. pic.twitter.com/lmPwuYdt5h — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 10, 2023

As of Monday morning, the odds board for which NFL quarterback will be benched first is headed by none other than Ryan Tannehill. He comes in with a +600 designation, passing Baker Mayfield (+900), who entered the season as the “leader”.

But the Titans’ QB isn’t the only one who saw a big just in the category during the opening weekend. Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson is now sitting at +700, just behind Tannehill. And while his numbers may not have been as poor, the danger of a benching is there given that Denver is interested in nothing but winning.

Mayfield had a solid enough day to lead the Buccaneers to an underdog victory, which moved him far enough down the board to now have the fourth-shortest odds. Texans rookie CJ Stroud is now at +750, and Commanders’ Sam Howell rounds out the top-5 at +900.

