NFL Odds: Raiders Are Now Heavy Favorite To Land Aaron Rodgers

Anthony R. Cardenas
Some time during the last couple of weeks, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent time in a darkness retreat. And if the oddsmakers wind up being correct, then he’ll be wearing the dark black and silver next season when he is the signal caller for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Aaron Rodgers Saga has been a whirlwind. The MVP and Super Bowl Champion has reportedly been long disgruntled with the direction of the team and the players that they have chosen to surround their all-world QB with. He hasn’t been wrong. Aside from the drafting of Davante Adams and a few receivers who were good for 75 catches a season, the Packers did very little to provide the necessary weapons to allow one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time to operate at the highest possible level.

So things have soured in Green Bay, and there have been reports for the better part of the last two years about Rodgers wanting out. He threw everyone a curveball last off-season by signing on for more years with the Packers when there was clearly turmoil, but there is apparently a good chance that he packs his bags this off-season and heads elsewhere.

Right now, the overwhelming favorite in the clubhouse to land Rodgers is the Raiders, if he does in fact leave Green Bay. Las Vegas has an obvious opening at the position, and there is no secret about the relationship that he shares with Adams, who just completed his first year with his new team. The Raiders have the necessary firepower on the offensive side of the ball to allow Rodgers to come in and be effective immediately, which should be an attractive trait to an aging quarterback who still has plenty left in the tank to compete.

Rodgers Next Team (If Not GB) Odds Play
Raiders -200 BetOnline logo
Jets +140 BetOnline logo
Titans +900 BetOnline logo
49ers +1600 BetOnline logo

 

Las Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite to land him, easily the team with the shortest odds. The next team on the list is the one that, aside from the Raiders, has had the most headline association with Rodgers as of late. The New York Jets were a quarterback away from making some serious noise in the AFC last season, though they may have too youthful of a roster for Rodgers liking. They come in at +140.

Everyone else is a long shot to land Aaron Rodgers. The Titans will be hungry for a quarterback, but will probably go younger, and are listed at +900. The 49ers will apparently roll with the guys that they already have under contract, and come in with distant +1600 odds.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
