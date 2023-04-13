Betting

NFL Odds: Odell Beckham Jr. Prop Bets For 2023 Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens early in the week, and sports books and oddsmakers are taking notice.

There were questions aplenty surrounding the Ravens entering the off-season. Their former MVP quarterback had slowly become unhappy over the last year, and there was reason to believe that the two sides were destined to part ways.

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Has Ravens Odds Shifting

Baltimore placed the franchise tag on Jackson, keeping him in town for at least one more season, as the quarterback tries out again for the security of a long-term contract. This certainly wasn’t the path that the player wanted to take, and it was announced that he had requested a trade back in early March.

The question marks around the team’s pass thrower and face of the franchise left the Ravens in limbo as far as their expectations. They entered the off-season in the middle of the pack as far as Super Bowl odds are concerned, sitting around +3500 depending on which outlet you chose.

But things have changed after the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. There is reason to believe that his acquisition signals that Jackson will be staying put in Baltimore, which has lowered the team’s championship odds down to about +2800 and on the outskirts of the top-10 on the list.

OBJ Prop Bets From BetOnline.ag

But there are some other, OBJ-specific proposition bets that are available at BetOnline.ag that could be worth some action if you feel strongly about how he will perform this coming season.

Over/Under 12.5 games played

Since the last time he was a Pro Bowler in 2016, Beckham Jr. has played in 12+ games in just twice, and is finishing up his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered. Perhaps going under on this one is the play.

Bet on OBJ Under 12.5 Games (-120) at BetOnline

Over/Under 6 touchdowns

He hasn’t scored 6 touchdowns since 2018, but Beckham Jr. may get a bit more attention this season. He will be one of the best pass catchers that Lamar Jackson has ever worked with, and they will be looking for each other on big plays.

OBJ might not have a huge statistical season, but he’ll be targeted for scores and in the red zone.

Bet on OBJ Over 6 TDs (-115) at BetOnline

Over/Under 750 receiving yards

One of the most effective statistics to point to when questioning the Odell Beckham Jr. signing is his lack of yardage production over the last few years. While it has been 5 seasons since he went over 1,100 yards for a season, he should be in for bigger numbers this year if he is able to remain healthy. Look for him to eclipse 750 for the year.

Bet on OBJ Over 750 Yards (-115) at BetOnline
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
