When Derek Carr signed with the Saints earlier this week, it seemed that the Jets would be left out in the cold. He was thought to be their backup plan, with priority number one being Aaron Rodgers. But according to the oddsmakers, it looks like Rodgers may end up in New York after all.

Rodgers has been taking his time making a decision about his future. The former MVP is still under contract with the Packers and could ultimately wind up staying in the place he has spent his entire career. There is also the option of retirement for the 39-year-old, whose off-field pursuit of peace and happiness have been well documented.

NFL Odds: New York Jets Are Heavy Favorites To Land Aaron Rodgers

But there is also the chance that he continues his NFL career somewhere besides Green Bay, and it has been the topic of conversation around the league since before the 2022 season ended. There are a handful of potential destinations, but the talk has been mostly about two teams: the Jets and the Raiders.

Las Vegas was the favorite for a while. There is the obvious connection with Davante Adams, and there are other solid pieces in place to be able to compete. But the Jets might be even more attractive, as they truly were a quarterback away from being serious contenders in the AFC last season. And as the sports books see it, New York is very likely to land Rodgers should he leave the Packers.

As it stands today, the Jets are listed at -1000 to acquire the QB, outrageously short odds and essentially a given that it will be them that he chooses. This number is aided by the multiple reports about Jets’ brass feeling optimistic about their chances after meetings with Rodgers, which have come from credible sources.

Rodgers Next Team Odds Play New York Jets -1000 Las Vegas Raiders +500 Tennessee Titans +900 Miami Dolphins +900 San Francisco 49ers +1800

The Raiders are technically still in the mix with the second-shortest odds, but they are listed at +500, a far cry from New York’s -1000. The Titans are +900, and the Dolphins are tied with them as a new face in the top 5. The 49ers are far longer shots at +1800.

Should Rodgers choose New York and play for the Jets, he would be following the career path of Brett Favre, who famously made the switch from the Packers late in his playing days as well. Things didn’t turn out the way both sides had hoped during that single season in 2008, but Rodgers would hope to forge his own path to success with a team that is otherwise ready to compete.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like