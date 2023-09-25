Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell began the 2023 NFL season as the odds-on leader to win the league’s Coach of the Year Award. He solidified his standing with his team’s impressive Week 1 victory over the defending champion Chiefs, but there is a new leader in the clubhouse after Week 3.

NFL Odds: Dolphins Big Win Propels McDaniel To The Top Of The Board

Mike McDaniel put on a coaching clinic against his hometown team. Talk about full circle 👏 pic.twitter.com/CPrKgvaZUP — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023

The Miami Dolphins have had two historic offensive performances during the first three games of the season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards in Week 1 against the Chargers as the team picked up a big road victory to open their schedule, and he had another 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in an unreal offensive showing against the Broncos.

While Tagovailoa has vaulted himself to the top of the MVP conversation, it has been head coach Mike McDaniel who has made a huge difference in morphing the culture into a winning one. The offense, under his tutelage, has been the most explosive that we have ever seen in the NFL through the first three games, seemingly setting records week in and week out with their stellar performances.

Because of the overwhelming success of both the offense and team as a while, McDaniel is now the far and away leader on the odds board to win Coach of the Year.

McDaniel entered the season within the top-5 for shortest odds to take home the annual award, coming in around +1800, depending on the outlet. He made some headway after the first week, rising into the top-3 and dropping his odds top +1350, but that was nothing compared to the jump that he took after Week 3.

Campbell Is Now A Distance Second

The Denver Broncos didn’t respect Mike McDaniel enough to give him an interview for their head coaching vacancy, but he respected them enough to not kick a field goal to set the ALL TIME record for points in an NFL game. He showed them mercy. That’s how you kill ‘em with kindness pic.twitter.com/OElhxHTP3D — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 24, 2023

Miami’s offensive explosion in Week 3 has vaulted McDaniel to the top of the odds board, and he now has a commanding lead over the rest of the candidates. Depending on which outlet you choose, Mike McDaniel is listed somewhere around +300 to take home the Coach of the Year award.

Not only has his number shrunk to the lowest that we’ve seen so far from any coach this season, he has seriously widened the gap between him and the other coaches that are in the running. Campbell has seen his number grow a bit over the last two weeks, and he is currently sitting at +750.

Matt Lafleur has his Packers as a surprisingly successful team through the first three weeks, and he comes in with a designation of +1000. Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith was near the top of the rankings before Sunday’s games, but he is now at +1200, tied with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

