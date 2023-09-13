The AFC East promised to be one of the best divisions in football for the 2023 NFL season, and much of the focus during Week 1 was on the three teams that figure to contend for the top spot. The weekend was full of fireworks for the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets, and there is a new favorite at the sportsbooks for who will take home the division crown.

NFL Odds: Dolphins Slight Favorites Over Bills To Win AFC East

It started with Miami on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill had a historic statistical day in leading the Dolphins to a big cross-country road victory, giving themselves the early upper-hand against a conference foe in the Chargers. Tagovailoa’s MVP stock rose to Mahomes-level, and Miami found themselves rising up every power rankings board in the country.

The excitement continued on Monday as the highly anticipated debut of Aaron Rodgers took place in a game against the Buffalo Bills. The air was quickly sucked out of MetLife Stadium when the would-be star quarterback went down with a season ending injury, which immediately shifted the presumed power structure of the division. Overnight, the Jets’ Super Bowl odds dipped from +1700 all the way down to +4000.

But New York was able to salvage the night in some way, defeating the Bills in overtime thanks to a slew of Josh Allen turnovers. Beating the three-time reigning division champion on a night when their season was turned on its head within the first five minutes was huge for the Jets, and helped boost the Dolphins’ odds of being crowned the champ.

Jets See Their Odds Increase After Rodgers Injury

Miami entered the season with a +300 designation to win the AFC East, which were the third-longest odds in a highly competitive group. But after the weekend’s action, the Dolphins are coming in as the favorites with a line of +135.

The Bills aren’t far behind, and of course have a great chance to rebound as we have only played one week so far. They come in at +140, nipping at the heels of Miami. Don’t be surprised to see the line flip-flop before we even make it to Sunday.

With the news of Rodgers being out for the year, the Jets have fallen down to +550, and the Patriots are bringing up the rear at +850.

