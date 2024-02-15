NFL Odds: Mahomes Is The Favorite To Win NFL MVP In 2024

We are still in the hangover period from the 2023 NFL season. We just went through five months full of football action that culminated with one of the more memorable Super Bowl finishes that we have seen in some time, and have been crowning Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as the league’s latest dynasty after 3 championships in five years.

Lamar Jackson Not A Favorite To Repeat As MVP

“They all doubted us. I don’t wanna hear any different.”@PatrickMahomes was ready for this speech. pic.twitter.com/XUHhIT7BXN — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

But for the oddsmakers, it is never too early to start looking forward to next season.

Even before the Super Bowl was played, BetOnline had released odds for whom the champion would be in 2024. It was and still is the San Francisco 49ers, despite their tough loss in the big game and Mahomes’ ability to win it.

There are other odds listed, too. BetOnline has also put out lines that reflect the MVP odds for next season, and there may be some surprises at the top.

It appears that Lamar Jackson will be doubted yet again. The most recent winner of the MVP award is listed at +1400 to take it home in back-to-back years, which are just the 7th shortest odds, behind even Justin Herbert.

Herbert could see a boost to his status in 2023 with Jim Harbaugh taking over as the head coach for the Chargers, and he comes in with a designation of +1200. Even second-year player CJ Stroud has a better chance than Jackson according to the oddsmakers, as his line is currently set at +1100.

The top-4 is rounded out by a player that came on strong in 2023 and will have plenty of hype surrounding him going into next year. Jordan Love (+1000) was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during the latter portion of the regular season and into the playoffs, and he is projected to have a year that could be MVP worthy. Josh Allen (+900) was the only other player this past season to receive an MVP vote, and it could be argued that he had a case given his statistical output and the success of the Bills as the end of the year.

Mahomes Has The Best Odds Of Taking Home MVP

“We’re going for that 3-peat. Don’t get it twisted.”@PatrickMahomes got his sights set on his next goal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/X3ykojGjUr — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

On the same playing field as far as the odds are concerned is Joe Burrow, who matches Allen’s +900 on the board. Burrow was an NFL MVP candidate heading into last season as well, but had his year cut short due to injuries. But he has proven that he is one of the elite quarterbacks in the game in previous seasons, and could be due for his first most valuable player award soon.

But the man who sits at the top is the one who has been the most discussed ever since the conclusion of the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is a two-time winner of the award, and most recently took home the hardware in 2022. He is listed at +650 to win next year’s MVP, making him the far and away favorite.

Some other notable names that you can find further down the board include Aaron Rodgers (+2000), Caleb Williams (+10000), and Tyreek Hill (+15000).