The Philadelphia Eagles badly needed a Week 15 victory to remain in the running as one of the top teams in the NFC. After starting the season as the hottest team in the league with a 10-1 record, Jalen Hurts and company had lost back-to-back games against the elite teams in the conference. But they had made it through the toughest part of their schedule, and were 4.5 point road favorites for their Monday Night Football contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Odds: Eagles, Hurts Drop Down The Betting Boards

A month ago, Jalen Hurts was the favorite to win MVP at +250 @DKSportsbook… He now has the fifth best odds to win the award at +1500. pic.twitter.com/Tv58NBtJbp — br_betting (@br_betting) December 19, 2023

The tough times continued. After taking a 10-0 lead in the first half, the Eagles were outscored 20-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was dealing with an illness that he came down with over the weekend, flying on a private plane in order to avoid getting his teammates sick, and it showed in his passing performance.

Hurts had an effective night rushing the ball, finishing with 82 yards and two short-yardage touchdowns, but struggled to throw the ball for the second-straight game. He completed just 17 of his 31 passes on the night and accumulated just 143 yards, and didn’t throw for any scores. But he had two big interceptions on the night, including on his final pass as the Eagles were looking to put together a last-minute scoring drive.

The three-game losing streak raises some serious doubts about Philadelphia and what the season results will be for Nick Siriani’s group, and the sportsbooks have shifted the odds on anything Eagles related as of late.

MVP & Super Bowl Odds Have Been Affected

NEWS: The Philadelphia #Eagles have lost 3 consecutive games. They no longer look like Super Bowl contenders heading into the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/PsKVgBZ9PA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2023

Just a few weeks ago, Hurts was the front-runner for the NFL MVP award. He was listed on the BetOnline boards at +250, ahead of the likes of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. But after Week 15’s action, his name doesn’t even appear on the board. The highest odds on the current list belong to Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has a +2800 designation, meaning Hurts has an even longer shot than that.

The Super Bowl odds for the Eagles have been affected as well. On November 21st, they had the shortest championship odds of any team, coming in at +450 and slightly ahead of the Chiefs and 49ers. As of Tuesday morning, they now have the 6th-shortest odds with a designation of +950.

While their chances at the #1 seed in the conference are certainly slipping away, they look to pick up some late-season wins by taking on the Giants twice and the Cardinals.