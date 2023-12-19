Betting

NFL Odds: Loss By The Eagles Increases Numbers Across Betting Boards

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 22134904
rsz usatsi 22134904

The Philadelphia Eagles badly needed a Week 15 victory to remain in the running as one of the top teams in the NFC. After starting the season as the hottest team in the league with a 10-1 record, Jalen Hurts and company had lost back-to-back games against the elite teams in the conference. But they had made it through the toughest part of their schedule, and were 4.5 point road favorites for their Monday Night Football contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Odds: Eagles, Hurts Drop Down The Betting Boards

The tough times continued. After taking a 10-0 lead in the first half, the Eagles were outscored 20-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was dealing with an illness that he came down with over the weekend, flying on a private plane in order to avoid getting his teammates sick, and it showed in his passing performance.

Hurts had an effective night rushing the ball, finishing with 82 yards and two short-yardage touchdowns, but struggled to throw the ball for the second-straight game. He completed just 17 of his 31 passes on the night and accumulated just 143 yards, and didn’t throw for any scores. But he had two big interceptions on the night, including on his final pass as the Eagles were looking to put together a last-minute scoring drive.

The three-game losing streak raises some serious doubts about Philadelphia and what the season results will be for Nick Siriani’s group, and the sportsbooks have shifted the odds on anything Eagles related as of late.

MVP & Super Bowl Odds Have Been Affected

Just a few weeks ago, Hurts was the front-runner for the NFL MVP award. He was listed on the BetOnline boards at +250, ahead of the likes of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. But after Week 15’s action, his name doesn’t even appear on the board. The highest odds on the current list belong to Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has a +2800 designation, meaning Hurts has an even longer shot than that.

Bet on Eagles To Win Super Bowl (+950) at BetOnline

The Super Bowl odds for the Eagles have been affected as well. On November 21st, they had the shortest championship odds of any team, coming in at +450 and slightly ahead of the Chiefs and 49ers. As of Tuesday morning, they now have the 6th-shortest odds with a designation of +950.

While their chances at the #1 seed in the conference are certainly slipping away, they look to pick up some late-season wins by taking on the Giants twice and the Cardinals.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22134904
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Loss By The Eagles Increases Numbers Across Betting Boards

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
rsz 17008462800
Betting
NFL Odds: Can The Colts Or Texans Make A Run At AFC South?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars were once 8-3 and in full control of the AFC South. Not only were they on top of the division, but they were vying for the #1…

D.K. Metcalf Seahawks pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Eagles Vs. Seahawks Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2023

Tonight, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Seahawks on MNF. It’s an important matchup for both teams that are still fighting for playoff positioning in the…

Luka Doncic Mavericks pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Mavericks Vs. Nuggets Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2023
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Saturday’s Vikings Vs. Bengals Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023
Jake Paul - Boxing
Betting
Jake Paul vs Andre August Live Stream – How To Watch Paul vs August Boxing For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 15 2023
Kevin Durant Suns pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Suns Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023
Arrow to top