Entering the year, it was unclear whether or not Kyler Murray would play for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 NFL season. But the quarterback was activated from the PUP list on Wednesday, clearing him to return to practice and giving him a 21-day window to return to game action.

NFL Odds: Joshua Dobbs Is Now The Favorite To Be Benched First

In Week 14 of the 2022 season, Murray went down with a non-contact injury that ultimately resulted in a torn ACL, which sidelined him for the rest of that year and put him through an off-season of rehab. He was unable to beat the timeline in order to be ready for the start of the current campaign, and Joshua Dobbs was named the starter in his absence, and no one knew exactly when Murray was scheduled to return.

But now that the 5-year veteran has been cleared for practice, Dobbs job is in serious jeopardy. There has been a major shift at the top of the board at BetOnline when it comes to which NFL quarterback will be benched first. Mac Jones had been the favorite for the past few weeks, given that he was pulled by Bill Belichick in two consecutive games recently. But Jones was given his job back at the start of each subsequent week, and is in line to start for the Patriots on Sunday against the Bills.

Could Mac Jones Be Benched After Bills Game?

But given the Murray news, Dobbs is now the odds on favorite at the top of the board. He now has a -150 designation to be the first to lose his job, the first time any NFL quarterback has been in minus-money territory so far this season.

Dobbs will reportedly still get the start in Week 7 against the Seahawks, so the potential benching bet becomes a timing issue. Murray would likely return in Week 8, and if Jones were benched at the same time, the wager would be a push. There is a chance that the Bills’ defense is able to knock Jones off of his game enough to warrant a following-week benching from Belichick, but that may be the only reason why the -150 value on Josh Dobbs wouldn’t hit.

The Cardinals will take on the Ravens in Week 8.

