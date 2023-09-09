Betting

NFL Odds: Jalen Hurts Now The MVP Favorite After Mahomes, Chiefs Loss To Lions

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2023 NFL season as the favorites across the board. The team not only have the shortest odds of any to win the Super Bowl at the end of the year, but Mahomes was the favorite to win the MVP award for the second season in a row.

NFL Odds: Mahomes No Longer The MVP Favorite

The top of the board during the preseason featured the names that you’d expect. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts all had slightly longer odds than Mahomes, but it was certainly the Chiefs’ quarterback’s award to lose. He was listed at +650 when the season began, with Burrow at +700 and Allen at +750.

But in a testament to how quickly things can change in the NFL, as the odds have shifted on the MVP conversation after just one game played.

The Chiefs were without two of their top players, but the Detroit Lions were able to come into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night and defeat the defending champions. Kansas City’s offense looked out of sorts throughout most of the contest, as their receivers dropped big passes that could have turned their fortunes around. The game ended with a Lions victory, giving the Chiefs their first Week 1 loss since 2014.

Hurts, Burrow Now Atop The Board

The team’s Super Bowl odds have shifted, down to +700 from +650, though they are still the favorites. But there was an even bigger swing in the odds for MVP, as Mahomes now finds himself tied for the third-shortest odds. Jalen Hurts has been thrust to the front of the line, at least according to BetOnline.ag, where he is currently sitting with a +600 designation. Burrow has dropped down to +650, and Allen is now tied with Mahomes at +800.

Patrick Mahomes went 21 for 39 and threw for 226 yards, adding two touchdowns and one interception. The pick game on a perfectly thrown ball that hit his receiver in the hands and bounced off, resulting in a pick-6 that was ultimately the difference in the game. He finished with a quarterback rating of 77.5.

The board is subject to even further change on Sunday and Monday, when the rest of the MVP candidates take the field for the first time in 2023.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
