NFL Odds: Is Jalen Hurts Running Away With The MVP Award?

Anthony R. Cardenas
During the wild, back-and-forth game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts had a roller coaster of a game. He entered the contest as a slight favorite on the board when it came to the NFL MVP odds, and nearly played his way out of the top spot with his performance in the first half against Buffalo.

NFL Odds: Jalen Hurts Could Run Away With MVP Award

Both Hurts and the Eagles struggled mightily for the first 30 minutes of the game. They scored the game’s first touchdown, but Hurts was only able to manage 33 yards passing during the first two quarters, and Philadelphia found themselves down by double digits at halftime for the second straight game. There was still game left to be played, but it looked like the quarterback had hurt his chances in the MVP race.

But after his and the team’s second half performance, Hurts is now a bigger favorite than ever. He finished with 200 yards passing in an absolute downpour, and was responsible for all five of the Eagle’s touchdowns. He threw for three scores and rushed for two, including the game winner on a QB draw in overtime.

According to BetOnline, Hurts now has a designation of +160, making him the heavy overall favorite heading into Week 13.

Dak Prescott Now A Serious Candidate

Making a move up the board and now garnering serious consideration for the award is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is fresh off of a November that saw him win NFC Offensive Player of the Month, and has been the best quarterback in football for the better part of 4 or 5 weeks. Prescott now has the second-shortest MVP odds, and is sitting at +500.

Bet on Jalen Hurts For MVP (+160) at BetOnline

Just behind Prescott is reigning winner Patrick Mahomes, who has seen his number jump up and down the board this year. He hasn’t given us the other-worldly performances that we have been accustomed to, but he has been solid nonetheless and his Chiefs are again a Super Bowl contender. Mahomes has a designation of +550.

Rounding out the top-5 are Lamar Jackson (+700) and Brock Purdy (+800). Tua Tagovailoa, who spent some of the early season as the favorite on top of the board, is falling back at a distant +1100.

