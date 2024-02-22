There are going to be plenty of teams around the NFL that are hungry for a starting quarterback this off-season, but there isn’t a huge crop to pick from. As we enter the latter part of February, many of the names on the list of potential free agents are perennial backups and injury replacements, including Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, and Tyrod Taylor. But there is a notable name at the top of the list, as Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to be a free agent.

The interest in Cousins will likely be high. He has been one of the most consistent pass throwers in the league during his now nine years as a starter in the league, throwing for 25+ touchdowns in each healthy season since 2016 and finishing with fewer than 4,000 passing yards just once in that time frame while qualifying for four Pro Bowls.

NFL: Could Kirk Cousins Land In Atlanta? Or Maybe New England?

So where might he land? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released lines regarding where exactly Kirk Cousins will play in 2024, and we take a look at some of the more interesting options on the board:

Atlanta Falcons (+200)

It is no secret that Atlanta will be on the hunt for a quarterback this season, as they will be looking to upgrade from Desmond Ridder. On nearly every quarterback odds list at the sportsbooks, the Falcons are somewhere near the top in the odds, as it is assumed that they will be in hot pursuit of more than just one option.

Cousins would be a huge boost to a team that has some offensive talent at the skill positions, as he has had 10 different receivers go over 1,000 yards while catching balls from him during his career.

New England Patriots (+600)

The Patriots had some serious issues at the quarterback position, and new head coach Jerod Mayo will likely bring a new player under center to begin his tenure with. They could use some of their draft capital in order to select a young prospect, and they are in good position for a trade-up with the 3rd overall pick if they decide to go that route.

But they could delay bringing in a rookie prospect for at least another season, and signing Cousins off of the free agent market could be the most logical move. And if they do decide to draft a quarterback in the 2nd round or later, then Cousins could be a mentor and stop gap for at least a year or two.

Las Vegas Raiders (+1000)

Another team that will be hungry for a quarterback this off-season is the Raiders, though they are likely out of position to chase a blockbuster trade to move up into the top-2. Las Vegas too has a new head coach who will want to bring in someone to take over the spot that Aiden O’Connell manned for the latter portion of 2023, and Cousins is a viable option and one of the few on the open market.

New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has plenty of experience watching Cousins in action, as he previously worked for Vikings’ division rivals in the Packers and Bears.