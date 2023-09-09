NFL Odds: Dan Campbell Is Currently Favored To Win Coach Of The Year

The NFL season started off with a bang on Thursday night, as the up-and-coming Detroit Lions were able to travel into Arrowhead Stadium and defeat the defending Super Bowl Champions to kick off their schedule. The win was a statement for Detroit, who is looking to make some noise this season, and the oddsmakers have taken notice across the board.

NFL Odds: Dan Campbell Shoots Up Odds Board For COY

Your projected 2023 Coach of the Year is @Lions HC Dan Campbell, as voted on by NFL on FOX fans! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EmK1ppub4z — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 1, 2023

The first couple of line shifts came in the Super Bowl odds. The Kansas City Chiefs were still listed as the overall favorites even after their opening game loss, but their designation dropped from +650 down to +700. The Lions saw an even bigger shift, as their Super Bowl line was down to +1600 after being at +2200 just a day earlier.

The odds for who will take home the NFL MVP award have shifted as well. Mahomes threw a pick-6 and had a quarterback rating of 77.5, though he got no help from his pass catchers as he was without his favorite target. Because of his mediocre showing, Mahomes has dropped in the MVP conversation. He began the season as the favorite with a +650 designation, but that number has dropped down to +800, which is currently tied for the third-shortest odds.

Lines May Shift After Sunday’s Action

A look inside the #Lions locker room after their big win over the #Chiefs. Dan Campbell: “We’re built for this s**t.” pic.twitter.com/mlnZ0h5eUS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2023

But perhaps the biggest shift has come in the race for Coach of the Year. At BetOnline.ag, Sean Payton had been the favorite throughout most of the preseason. He has been tasked with turning around the hapless Denver Broncos from last season, and will have his name considered if Russell Wilson and company are able to make impressive strides this year. Payton was sitting at +800 to win the award for much of the summer.

Odds that are taken in between games should be taken with a grain of salt, as not all teams are on an equal playing field yet. But due to the Lions’ impressive performance on Thursday night, their coach has taken over the top spot on the odds board. Dan Campbell, who was listed at +1200 to win Coach of the Year, is now sitting at an impressive +300, far better than the Falcons’ Arthur Smith (+800) and Packers coach Matt Lafluer.

The discrepancy in the current odds could be due to the fact that the rest of the coaches have yet to have their teams take the field. But there is a good chance that Campbell is still sitting atop the odds board when Week 1 of the NFL season concludes.

